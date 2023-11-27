Currys Cyber Monday deals: shop the 40 best offers live today

We're approaching the end of this year's big deals season but hundreds of offers are still available in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. The retailer still has loads of excellent prices on everything from games consoles and air fryers to headphones and vacuums. I've searched through the sale to bring you the best Currys Cyber Monday deals right here.

Most of our recommendations are based on our extensive product testing here at TechRadar, so you can expect some high-quality items that are worth your cash. I've also picked out products that are down to their lowest-ever prices or are so cheap that they make a great Cyber Monday bargain.

A couple of our favorite Currys Cyber Monday deals from today include the budget-friendly Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for £249, a very popular Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer for £139 and the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199 - a record-low price for the USB-C buds.

If you want to see what else is out there at other retailers, you can also check out our main Cyber Monday deals hub for even more offers from our team of experts. There you'll find all of today's very best offers from the likes of Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, and many others

40 best Cyber Monday deals at Currys

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Currys

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its cheapest price in two years at Currys for Cyber Monday. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.

PlayStation 5 Slim: now £479 at Currys

Currys is taking preorders for the new PlayStation 5 Slim console over Cyber Monday ahead of the console's release on November 29. This version of the best-selling PS5 console is 24% lighter and 30% smaller but plays all the same games. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £50 at Currys

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. We think they're an absolute steal with £40 off for Cyber Monday. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this low price point. They're also light and comfortable and provide an exciting musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Elite Strap + Carry Case: was £349 now £249 at Currys

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Currys - plus you get the more supportive Elite Strap and a protective Carry Case for free. This felt inevitable during this year's Cyber Monday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Cyber Monday.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Currys

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review then now's still a good time to buy if you don't want to wait another week when it might fall by slightly more to match or beat that previous record-low.

Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £249 now £169 at Currys

I own a similar but slightly older Shark vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up while it's under £200 so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,499.99 at Currys

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C – and now it's heavily discounted at Currys for Cyber Monday. You can use the code VISION200 to get £200 off the current price. Plus, you can claim an extra £200 in cashback from Samsung once it's delivered. The S90C is our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right and one that one of our editors has already snagged at this price.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Currys

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Cyber Monday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Currys

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at Currys

The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale as part of Cyber Monday. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. Note: it has been £10 cheaper in the past, but Currys shows no signs of hitting that record-low again.

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £359 at Currys

The Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest-ever price at Currys for Cyber Monday. If you're looking to buy Microsoft's latest and most powerful console on its own then this is absolutely the best way to do so in the UK right now with an impressive £120 saving.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Currys

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Currys brings the tablet down to £299, which is the best price ever.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £599 at Currys

USE CODE: PIXEL100 – Looking to buy the new Google Pixel 8? Then Currys has the best Cyber Monday deal you'll find on it right now. The basic price is £699, the same as what you'd pay at Amazon, Argos or direct from Google, but enter the code PIXEL100 at checkout and it'll take it down to £599. That's a fantastic price for a phone which we rated 4 stars (out of 5) in our Google Pixel 8 review, praising its refreshed design and AI camera tricks, among other things.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus + Chime: was £189.98 now £99.99 at Currys

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and a Chime add-on that allows you to hear and customise notifications around the home. This £90 saving brings the combo down to its cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday - beating the previous record-low by £10.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £379 now £249 at Currys

This is towards the pricier end of the scale for a Chromebook, but you get an impressive amount of power for the price. That includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £319 now £279 at Currys

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 is also incredibly hard to beat – especially now they've returned to the lowest we've ever seen. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer. Price check: Amazon: £279.99

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Currys

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £399 now £299 at Currys

This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price by a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated centre-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119.99 now £79.99 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, and we'd be surprised if they get any cheaper.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Currys

Currys is matching Amazon's own deal on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, discounting it by a respectable 42%. Just bear in mind the previous generation model dropped to as low as £22.99 – although that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued, so this may be the best deal you'll see on it this year. Price check: Amazon: £34.99

MSI GF63 Thin: now £599 at Currys

An amazing deal for a gaming laptop that offers some solid specs for under £1,000. It comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. You'll be able to play any PC game – and most at medium settings – which is suitable for the vast majority of gamers.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.99 now £269.99 at Currys

The Currys Cyber Monday sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £269 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £599 at Currys

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame. It's great for the PC gamers out there who want a portable option.

Acer 14-inch Vero Laptop: was £749 now £549 at Currys

Get a £200 saving on this Acer Vero laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This neat laptop is made with an impressive 30% recycled material and it's designed to be easy to repair or upgrade. This is a great choice for a great price to get work done and to kick back and watch your favourite show. It makes a great laptop for everyday use, as well as work, and has an all-day battery life.