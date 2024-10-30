Currys Black Friday sale starts now – here are the 12 best tech deals I'd buy

Here we go. It's not even November yet, but the Currys Black Friday sale is now live with over 2,000 deals on appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, smart home gadgets, vacuums, phones, and more. With that many offers, it's unlikely that they'll all be solid gold, so I've looked through the sale and picked out the X best deals worth buying today.

• See the full Black Friday sale at Currys

I've already spotted offers on some products guaranteed to be popular this Black Friday. That includes this Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for £229 (was £269.99). We awarded this convenient and space-saving appliance the full five stars in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and have placed it highly on our best air fryer guide. So, don't miss the chance to snag it at a discounted price.

Some other deals that have caught my eye include this great-value Acer 514 Chromebook Plus for £249 (was £349), the terrific LG C4 55-inch OLED TV for £1,299 (was £1,599) and this five-star-rated Nespresso Vertuo Pop pod coffee machine for £59.99 (was £99.99).

If you are understandably hesitant to buy something this early in the sale, know that the Currys Black Friday Price Promise is in effect again this year. That means if anything you buy with a black 'Black Friday' badge on the product page is made cheaper from now until December 2 you can claim a refund for the price difference. It's a nice bit of extra peace of mind if you want to shop now or spread out purchases throughout the Black Friday sales period.

I expect things will only get busier from this point onward as we get further into November. We already know that the Argos Black Friday sale starts on November 1 and more retailers are bound to follow suit soon. You can stay with TechRadar as myself and the rest of the team will pick out all the best Black Friday deals from all of these events and more over the coming weeks.

Today's 12 best Black Friday deals at Currys

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £229 at Currys

I've seen Ninja's recent space-saving air fryer for £20 less in the past, but this is still a good price for the popular and well-rated appliance – especially if you want it in a striking and slightly risky white. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking on any countertop, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.

Acer 514 Chromebook Plus: was £349 now £249 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £309 at Currys

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

LG C4 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £2,199 at Amazon

The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,299 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.

JVC CF330 32-inch Fire TV: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys

I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Oral-B iO3: was £159.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Shark IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229 at Currys

I've been harping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this over £150 discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, it has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was £649.99 now £499 at Currys

Here's a solid £150 off one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums, bringing it down to a record-low price. Its LCD screen gives you an insight into your cleaning, informing you how much debris you've picked up. That paired with a 60-minute run time makes the V15 one to buy if you're willing to part with some serious cash for an advanced and high-performance vacuum.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was £549 now £399 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks thanks to the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Battery life is good, too with up to 9 hours available on a single charge.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £129 at Currys

The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to an impressively low price at Currys for Black Friday – though I have seen it £15 cheaper in the past. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.