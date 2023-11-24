Can’t find a Breville Barista Express deal this Black Friday? Here are 4 great alternatives

Black Friday espresso machine are one of the hottest products this holiday season, and with the Black Friday deals coming in thick and fast you can find some big reductions on some of the best espresso machines out there.

While Black Friday espresso machine deals are relatively easy to come by right now, you may have to look a bit harder for deals on some brands and models, and the Breville Barista Express is one model that hasn’t yet seen the Black Friday price cuts we were hoping for.

Luckily, there are lots of coffee machines that are great alternatives to the Breville Barista Express, and which have received fantastic Black Friday discounts. From our 5 star-rated Breville Nespresso Vertuo Creatista to the trusted Nespresso Vertuo Plus, let us help you find the perfect Black Friday coffee machine deal for you.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Solis Grind and Infuse Espresso Machine: was $749.00 now $449.00 at Seattle Coffee Gear

No one wants bulky appliances taking up the entire kitchen counter, which is why the Grind and Infuse Espresso Machine by Solis is a fantastic option. The machine is fitted with a coffee bean grinder and milk frothing wand, giving you all the essentials you need to recreate your favorite coffee beverages – and it's $300 for Black Friday.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine: was $249 now $174.27 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. We've previously seen it sell for as low as $89, so we might yet see a better deal this Black Friday.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $749.95 now $524.95 at Amazon

Record-low price: Another great option for a pod coffee machine, and with a huge saving of $225. The one-touch system brews your coffee in 30 seconds, and the accompanying milk steamer is perfect for practicing your latte art for when you want to impress your guests.

De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine: was $399.95 now $249.95 at Amazon

This slimline coffee machine won't hog your countertop, but it will provide enough pressure for barista-grade beverages, and it's got a whopping $150 discount right now at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest-ever price.

More US Black Friday deals