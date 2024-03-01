Best Buy's massive 3-day sale starts now - shop the 15 best deals before they're gone

Best Buy is kicking off March with a massive 3-day sale with huge discounts on best-selling TVs, laptops, iPads, AirPods, smartwatches, and more. To help you weed through the offers, I've gone through today's sale and listed the 15 best deals below.



Best Buy has always been a top destination for tech deals, and today's sale proves just that with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Toshiba. Below, I've listed links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories and the 15 best deals. Some highlights include this massive 85-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99, the 15-inch Lenovo Ideapad marked down to just $349.99, and the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $319.99 - the lowest price you can find.

Shop more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind that Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, so if you see a price you like, you should act now before it's too late.

Best Buy 3-day sale: today's 15 best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's 3-day sale has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Today's deal at Best Buy is $20 away from the record-low but still terrific value for money if you need a smartwatch that covers the essentials.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's 3-day sale, down to a record-low price of $319.99. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review, thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy which is just $20 more than the lowest-ever price. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy. Not only does it have a massive $280 discount, but you're paying a great price for 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has it down to a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

Apple's powerful 15-inch MacBook Air is now on sale for a record-low price of $999 at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 17.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: was $1,349.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a $250 discount on the versatile 17-inch HP Envy, which brings the price down to $1,099.99. The touch-screen features a flexible 360-degree hinge and packs some power including 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $319.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $429.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has the best-selling Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $259.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, plus smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built-in and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

This Hisense set has been a best-seller here at TechRadar, and you can grab this 75-inch model on sale for $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

