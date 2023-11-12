Best Buy's 3-day Black Friday sale ends today - shop the 19 best deals

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for just $29.99 - the lowest-ever price. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.