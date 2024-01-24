Amazon's massive winter sale is still live: shop the 21 best deals still available

Amazon launched a massive winter sale at the beginning of this month with deals on tech gadgets, vacuums, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, TVs, and more. The sale is still live, and surprisingly, there are still some really good deals available. I've listed the 21 best offers below.



Amazon's winter sale includes clearance prices on last year's best-selling tech and home items, allowing you to score a record-low price from brands like Apple, Roomba, Ninja, LG, Bissell, Keurig, and Beats. Some standout offers include the popular AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189, the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum for $159.97, and this TCL 65-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $499.99.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular categories from Amazon's winter sale, followed by more of the top deals. As we get closer to February, we expect Amazon's winter sale to end, so you should shop these limited-time deals now before it's too late.

Amazon winter sale - the 21 best deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is on sale for $23.95 at Amazon's winter sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $44.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for $39.95. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze: was $119.99 now $99.96 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, on sale for just $99.96. The air fryer features a six-quart compact design and features five different speeds and nine cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, freeze, proof, reheat, and keep warm with one handy appliance.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 at Amazon's winter sale - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The Fire tablet features an 8-inch HD display and 13 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the all-new Echo Show 8 on sale for $89.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. Plus, you're getting premium sound thanks to spatial audio.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for $129.95 at Amazon today. These wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, pack Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Ninja Compact Kitchen System: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Grab this Ninja Compact Kitchen system for $129.95 at Amazon's winter sale. This Ninja blender does it all thanks to the XL 72 oz. blender, a 40-oz. processor bowl, and an 18-oz. single-serve cup with a lid so you can take your smoothie on the go.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $120 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's winter sale has the Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $120. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $159.97 at Amazon

Amazon's winter sale has some great deals on robot vacuums, like the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for a record-low price of $159. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $229, thanks to today's massive $120 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors, but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo provides powerful suction that features a FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum can also transform into a detachable, portable canister vacuum for quick and easy cleanups. Today's deal from Amazon's winter sale brings the price down to $199.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are in stock after selling out during the holidays, and Amazon has earbuds back down to a record-low price of $189. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $389.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $498 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $498. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $598. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,426.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,426.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

