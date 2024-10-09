Amazon UK has record-low prices on its own devices for Prime Big Deal Days – here's every one of them

Amazon cuts the prices on its own devices every sales event, whether Prime Day in July, Black Friday, or today's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. But not every device is reduced to a genuine lowest price – so how do you know which ones are true bargains?

That's where we can help. We track the prices of the best tech all year round, meaning we can tell you whether that Echo Spot is the cheapest it's ever been (yes, go for it!) and whether those Echo Buds are at a new record low (nope, they've been cheaper before).

• Shop more Prime Day deals

Below, you'll find a list of all 28 Amazon devices currently on sale for Big Deal Days in the UK, complete with labels telling you which have never been cheaper. So, while many of the others are also at great prices, for the real bargains you'll want to focus on the 14 of them that have that 'Record-low price' tag.

Amazon Prime Day deals – smart home

Record-low price All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock earlier this year and it's slashed £30 off the price for the Big Deal Days sale, matching the price that was available to Prime members back in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Record-low price Echo Show 8 (2023): was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £94.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Record-low price Blink Mini: was £39.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during big sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera back down to a record-low price of £15.99. This cheap and straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Record-low price Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon

The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a return to the record-low price that was exclusively available for Prime members back in July.

Record-low price Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £49.99 – that's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Record-low price Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro: was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

The more premium wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. While we were impressed by its 1536p HD Video and improved colour night vision in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro review, we were a little blue to see some of this device's value usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Record-low price Blink Outdoor 4: was £274.99 now £109 at Amazon

Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price for all as part of its Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the cameras set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Prime Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £19.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier but we'd still say it's a decent buy at £20.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £23 for Prime Big Deal Days and that's just £1 more than the previous record-low price. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer at Amazon is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's a measly £5 more than the record low so still a strong deal for a straightforward smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa assistant for easy voice controls to get alerts, weather updates, play music, watch videos, and more.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was £259.99 now £179 at Amazon

The Echo Show 10 has the most advanced features of Amazon's smart displays and it's now down to the lowest price I've seen in almost two years. It includes an HD screen that can rotate 360 degrees to follow you as you move, a high-res camera that has been enhanced with auto-framing, and richer audio. While it's more expensive than other models (and has been £10 cheaper in the past) we still gave it four stars out of five in our Amazon Echo Show 10 review.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £32.99 – that matches the price we saw last Black Friday but it has been £3 cheaper for Prime members. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Video Doorbell + Echo Pop Bundle: was £114.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for the low price of £39.99. It's a huge saving of around £75 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside your home. The smart doorbell can be used to see and respond to visitors at your door, while the smart speaker can send you visitor alerts and perform other smart functions such as playing music, sending you weather alerts and activating other connected devices.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £49.99 now £24 at Amazon

This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for the first time since it launched this Prime Day, slashing £40 from its starting price. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Amazon Prime Day deals – TVs and streaming

Record-low price Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes this 32-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £139.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Record-low price Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over two years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Kindle and tablets

Record-low price Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet has dropped to a new lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days – and best of all this offer is available to everyone. It's never been close to this low outside of Prime Day so it's a rare opportunity to bag a serious bargain. Of course, it will never compete with the slates from Apple or Samsung, but as a basic device for light browsing, social media and streaming videos it's exceptional value for money. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire 7 tablet with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps and this cheaper model only has 16GB but both do boast a decent 7 hour battery life.

Record-low price Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149 now £79 at Amazon

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is at a record-low price for Prime Day so it's well worth jumping on.

Record-low price Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £129 at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is a bold play by Amazon to muscle in on the iPad's more premium turf, with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM) which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet. Today's offer is the best yet as it beats the previous record-low price by £5.

Record-low price Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £114.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for £59.99 - that's the lowest price ever for this particular model. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £229 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times now since its release and this is the cheapest price I've seen so far for non-Prime members – and only £20 more than the record-low if you're a subscriber. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon

If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. Again, it has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller versions but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Amazon Prime Day deals – other devices

Record-low price Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £189.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is the cheapest I've ever seen this set following the £100 discount. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto has been £10 cheaper in the past but it's still a relatively affordable way to add the safety and convenience of voice controls to your car, As well as playing music, checking traffic reports and making calls, the Echo Auto can also control smart devices in your home so you can turn up the heating or turn on lights so they're ready for when you get home. An aux cable and a fast in-car charger are also included.

Amazon Echo Buds: was £129.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds have been cheaper than this before by £9 but the own-brand earbuds are still a solid option for the price. They're a decent upgrade over the last generation model, according to our Amazon Echo Buds review, delivering balanced sound, noise cancellation and up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Want the latest deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK