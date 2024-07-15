Amazon slashes $600 off iRobot's latest robot vacuum and mop in this incredible Prime Day deal
Is this a mistake?
The Roomba Comboj9+ from iRobot has plummeted to its best-ever price at Amazon right now as part of Prime Day in a shockingly good deal that's not to be missed if you're ready to replace your robovac.
Instead of its usual $1399 list price, the Roomba Combo j9+ self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is down to $799 at Amazon – a staggering $600 saving on the best robot vacuum we've tested. This is the cheapest this vacuum has ever been, and that’s especially good when you consider it only launched within the past year.
If you don’t want the mopping action but still want the top-notch performance, Roomba j9+ is $649 instead of $899 at Amazon. This $250 saving isn't quite as good as the record-low price we saw during Black Friday last year, but it's plenty sizeable nonetheless.
Today's best Roomba j9+ deals
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was $1,399 now $799 at Amazon
The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.
iRobot Roomba j9+: was $899 now $649 at Amazon
This robot vacuum may have only launched a year ago, but it's currently a third off at Amazon (its lowest-ever price) and it's a must-buy. The self-emptying dock is a super helpful upgrade, and while this model doesn't have a mop it's still a very handy cleaning gadget.
We’ve tested the Roomba Combo j9+ from iRobot and were thoroughly impressed by its cleaning abilities.
While it’s not a complete replacement for a more traditional vacuum – it’s not perfect at getting dirt from in corners, and it can't clean upholstery or stairs – it still does an excellent job of picking up or mopping up the vast majority of dirt. The dock is a really handy tool too as it only needs to be emptied or topped up every 60 and 30 days respectively. This is a lot less frequent than the robot vacuum on its own would need to be emptied.
It’s mapping and obstruction detection is also pretty solid. It can cleverly tell the difference between objects it should go around and similarly sized dirt piles it needs to pick up, it can detect which rooms typically get messiest and tidy them first, and it can scrub at tough stains to keep your hard floors looking cleaner than regular robot mops.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: iPads and Apple Watch from $189
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: deals on Sony and JBL
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and KitchenAid
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Amazon Fire and Samsung from $64.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Gift cards: 15% off
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Motorola from £83.99
- Tablets: £110 off Honor Pad 8
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.