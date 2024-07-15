Amazon slashes $600 off iRobot's latest robot vacuum and mop in this incredible Prime Day deal

The Roomba Comboj9+ from iRobot has plummeted to its best-ever price at Amazon right now as part of Prime Day in a shockingly good deal that's not to be missed if you're ready to replace your robovac.

Instead of its usual $1399 list price, the Roomba Combo j9+ self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is down to $799 at Amazon – a staggering $600 saving on the best robot vacuum we've tested. This is the cheapest this vacuum has ever been, and that’s especially good when you consider it only launched within the past year.

If you don’t want the mopping action but still want the top-notch performance, Roomba j9+ is $649 instead of $899 at Amazon. This $250 saving isn't quite as good as the record-low price we saw during Black Friday last year, but it's plenty sizeable nonetheless.

Today's best Roomba j9+ deals

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was $1,399 now $799 at Amazon

The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.

iRobot Roomba j9+: was $899 now $649 at Amazon

This robot vacuum may have only launched a year ago, but it's currently a third off at Amazon (its lowest-ever price) and it's a must-buy. The self-emptying dock is a super helpful upgrade, and while this model doesn't have a mop it's still a very handy cleaning gadget.

We’ve tested the Roomba Combo j9+ from iRobot and were thoroughly impressed by its cleaning abilities.

While it’s not a complete replacement for a more traditional vacuum – it’s not perfect at getting dirt from in corners, and it can't clean upholstery or stairs – it still does an excellent job of picking up or mopping up the vast majority of dirt. The dock is a really handy tool too as it only needs to be emptied or topped up every 60 and 30 days respectively. This is a lot less frequent than the robot vacuum on its own would need to be emptied.

It’s mapping and obstruction detection is also pretty solid. It can cleverly tell the difference between objects it should go around and similarly sized dirt piles it needs to pick up, it can detect which rooms typically get messiest and tidy them first, and it can scrub at tough stains to keep your hard floors looking cleaner than regular robot mops.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK