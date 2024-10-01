Amazon Prime Day is a week away – here are 15 deals that are worth buying right now

While Amazon's October Prime Day sale is one week away (October 8 and 9), the retailer has done something unprecedented by releasing early deals that are actually worth buying right now. You can find record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling items, including kitchen appliances, TVs, vacuums, tablets, smart home devices, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through today's early Prime Day deals and hand-picked the 15 best offers. I selected the items based on the price and popularity of products that TechRadar has reviewed and some that I personally own and love.



A few of my favorites include the Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for only $17.99 (originally $39.99), the best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale for just $29.99 (originally $45.99), and LG's gorgeous 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $979.99 (originally $1,999.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Remember that all the early Prime Day deals listed below include impressive discounts, and I can't imagine prices dropping much further at Amazon's official two-day sale. Another perk about Amazon's early sale is that, unlike Prime Day, most deals listed below don't require a Prime membership.

The 15 early Prime Day deals worth buying

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Buying a cheap Amazon smart home speaker is a Prime Day essential, and today's early deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with AI-powered Fire TV Search: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. The remote also includes an AI-powered Fire TV Search, which makes finding movies and TV shows a breeze.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Prime membership: This is the one item a few of us buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $37.99. That's a whopping 58% discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 - a massive 54% discount and a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.59 at Amazon

I purchased the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner during a past Amazon Prime Day, and I haven't looked back. This best-selling cleaner is perfect for pet owners and parents and can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever, beating Prime Day and Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was $209 now $109.85 at Amazon

Prime membership: I can't imagine my life without the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, and Amazon has the espresso maker on sale for $109.85, the lowest price we've seen all year. The Vertuo Plus can brew a creamy cup of coffee or espresso with a touch of a button and features four different cup sizes.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum: was $430 now $249.99 at Amazon

Prime membership: Amazon If you're waiting for Prime Day to pull the trigger on a robot vacuum, then now is the time. Amazon's early sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba i3 robot for $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $279.99. The Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Dyson V8 Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable. The V8 is a solid choice if you want a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $979.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day TV deal has arrived. LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for a stunning price of $979.99, a whopping $1,000 discount, and a new record low. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

