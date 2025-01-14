Amazon just launched a massive Valentine's Day sale – here are 25 deals I'd buy from $20

It's official. Valentine's Day is exactly one month away, and Amazon is celebrating (and helping you prepare) by launching a massive sale. Amazon's Valentine's Day event includes discounts on gift ideas, tech devices, decor, kitchen appliances, and handy devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through today's V-Day deals and hand-picked the 25 top offers worth buying. I selected the products based on price and popularity from brands like Apple, Keurig, Beats, Fitbit, Ninja, and many more. Most of the deals below will also make great Valentine's Day gifts if you want to get ahead of the game and avoid last-minute shopping.



A few highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119, this Ember temperature control smart mug on sale for $128.99, and Amazon's best-selling Fire TV 4K streaming device on sale for $24.99.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular Valentine's Day sale categories, followed by the top deals, which are organized by price, starting at just $19.99.



Amazon Valentine's Day sale – 25 deals I'd buy

Sweese store Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $24.99 now $22.49 at Amazon This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Valentine's Day gift for the coffee lover in your life. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy a latte or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $46.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

JBL Clip 5: was $79.99 now $59.95 at Amazon The JBl CLip 5 produces excellent volume, impressive bass, and beautiful sonic details... you get the full package with this Bluetooth speaker. Today's deal from Amazon's Valentine's Day sale brings the price down to $59.95 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $129.95 now $99.94 at Amazon This is another great Valentine's Day gift for coffee lovers – Ember's Temperature Control Smart Mug. It solves the problem of your coffee getting cold with self-heating technology that can keep your beverage warm, hot, or piping hot for hours.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: was $159.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $129.95.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $148.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $148.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $169 now $159.99 at Amazon Amazon's Valentine's Day sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $161.11. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.

Eufy Robot vacuum 11S MAX: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs deeper cleaning. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $149.99.