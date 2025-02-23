Amazon has a huge winter clearance sale - I've picked out the 27 best deals from $19.99
Clearance prices on OLED TVs, vacuums, Apple gadgets and more
As most of the country is still dealing with the winter cold, Amazon has launched a massive clearance sale with record-low prices on last year's best-selling items. You can score huge discounts on everything from OLED TVs, Apple devices, and headphones to vacuums, air fryers, and viral home appliances.
• Shop Amazon's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor who shops Amazon's site for bargains daily, I've gone through the retailer's clearance sale and hand-picked the 27 best offers. I selected best-selling products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Keurig, LG, and Samsung, with prices starting at just $19.99.
A few of my favorite deals include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99, Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $148.99, and the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus on sale for $99.99 - all record-low prices.
Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers with clearance prices that may be gone for good.
Amazon's winter clearance sale - the 27 best deals
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for just $19.95. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to chop, slice and dice vegetables.
This is the one item I buy at every holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for $45. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.
Amazon has the best-selling Instant Duo pressure cooker on sale for $69.99, the lowest price we've seen in months. The six-quart pressure cooker combines seven appliances in one, including a pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer.
Amazon's weekend winter sale has a 30% discount on Nespresso's best-selling Vertuo Plus espresso maker. You can make a creamy, frothy cup of coffee espresso in minutes with a touch of a button using Nespreso's convenient pods.
Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green, which is on sale for $99.99 at Amazon's weekend winter sale. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs deeper cleaning. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $139.99.
The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.
Jump start your spring cleaning with the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99 at Amazon's winter sale. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…
The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $30 cheaper over Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now in a light and comfortable design.
The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Plus doorbell is packed with features, including head-to-toe HD+ video, motion detection, color night vision, and two-way audio. Today's deal from Amazon is a return to the record-low price.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $30 and just $10 more than the record-low price we briefly saw in December last year. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.
Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $50 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.
Amazon has this 40-inch Amazon 2-Series HD Fire TV on sale for just $179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's weekend winter sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.
Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now $302 off at Amazon. For just $598, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR support. The Pro Series offers better-than-average sound and has a fantastic, backlit remote control. This is the lowest-ever price for the Pro Series, so snap the deal up while you can.
Amazon's best OLED TV deal is LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 - a return to the record-low price. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.
If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're on a budget, this is an excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Best Buy launches a huge weekend sale - $1,000 off appliances, iPhone 16e, TVs, laptops and more
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is still live and I've found the 21 best deals on TVs, appliances, and more