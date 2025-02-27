Amazon just launched a massive spring sale – here are 23 deals I'm adding to my cart

The weather is starting to feel warmer, which means spring is around the corner, and with that comes a massive sale from Amazon. The retailer is doing some spring cleaning by launching a huge sale with clearance prices on robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, laptops, air fryers, and coffee makers with prices from just $17.99.



As a deals editor who shops for bargains at Amazon daily, I've gone through today's spring sale and hand-picked the 31 best deals I'd add to my cart. I've found best-selling products from brands like Apple, Nespresso, Ninja, Sony, and LG with impressive discounts and tempting low prices.



A few of my favorite deals that offer incredible value include Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series 4K smart TV on sale for $598, the Cosori air fryer on sale for $89, and Apple's best-selling iPad 10.9 on sale for $279 (was $349).



Shop more of Amazon's best spring deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and some items are in danger of selling out as the retailer makes room for new 2025 products.

The 31 best Amazon spring deals

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $99.49 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $199 now $139.99 at Amazon Amazon has a 30% discount on Nespresso's best-selling Vertuo Plus espresso maker. You can make a creamy, frothy cup of coffee espresso in minutes with a touch of a button using Nespreso's convenient pods.

Ninja Drip Coffee Maker : was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Ninja Drip coffee maker does it all and it's currently on sale at Amazon for $199.99. The Ninja coffee system can brew coffee traditional or with Keurig K Cups and features four brew sizes, carafe sizes and pod sizes and can make hot coffee, ice coffee, or tea.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Amazon has a $100 discount on KitchenAid's popular Artisan Stand Mixer. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my spring cleaning wish list as a mom of two messy boys. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $599.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Roomba j5 features DirtDetect technology, which means it can automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is, and you've got your usual dual rubber rollers, which are great at gripping hair. However, you must manually swap the backplate over when you want to shift from vacuuming to mopping. Today's $249.99 price tag is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vauum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup, but can also drain and refill its water tank, and self-clean those mop pads too. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $67.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $67.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $50 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Sony Bravia 3 55-inch 4K TV: was $699.99 now $548 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays – and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a good option if you want an OLED display for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR. Today's discount from Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest-ever price.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.