Huge 4th of July sales now live: 61 tech deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, and more

The annual 4th of July sales are already well underway at leading retailers today and I've been busy picking out all the best deals on models we've reviewed and loved here at TechRadar. So far, as deals editor, I've found over 60 excellent options across a wide range of TVs, laptops, headphones, Apple products, and many, many other categories.

There are, of course, too many to mention here, which is why you'll find an easy to navigate list with sections just down below. A couple of highlights include the lowest price yet on the stunning Dell XPS 14 laptop, entries from Apple's yearly back-to-school sale, and half-price LG OLED TVs - a great buy if you want a premium display without breaking the bank.

The 4th of July sales have traditionally been known for seasonal summer buys like cheap grills or patio furniture but you'd be surprised by just how good today's tech deals are. Not only are well-known retailers like Best Buy and Amazon taking full part in the annual 4th of July sales right now, but you'll also find some great choices from more specialist retailers like Dell and HP - both of which have a ton of discounted laptops right now.

4th of July sales overview

My top 6 favorite tech deals today

1. LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799.99 at Best Buy

It's not every-day you see a brand-new LG OLED TV go for as little as $800 but that's exactly what we've got with this awesome 4th of July TV deal at Best Buy. Granted that this is for a 48-inch model and the B4 is also the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, this is an amazing deal. You'll still get incredible picture quality, a speedy α8 AI processor, and four HDMI 4.1 ports for next-gen gaming. If you're looking for a decent TV without breaking the bank, this is your deal today.

2. Dell XPS 14 laptop: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Dell

Here's a pretty amazing high-end laptop deal in the Dell 4th of July sale - the newest and latest Dell XPS 14 is a massive $500 off, bringing it down to the lowest price yet. This is a great price for this 2024 machine which features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on its baseline configuration. If you need more power, Dell's configurator easily allows you to upgrade your graphics card, RAM, SSD, and even add an OLED display if you want. That quickly scales up the price, however.

3. Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $324 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $324 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

4. Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Walmart

Record low: Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer and Walmart just dropped the price down to just $313.99. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Please note that this deal is being sold by a third-party retailer through Walmart.

5. Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

6. Amazon Devices: get up to 43% off

There's no need to wait around for Prime Day if you've got your eye on some of Amazon's most popular smart devices as many have already been discounted to record-low prices. There are offers on video doorbells, security cameras, Fire tablets, Kindles and Fire TVs. These prices won't be beaten when the sale officially starts, either, so are well worth securing now in case they sell out next month.

4th of July sales: TVs

Walmart Plus: get 6 months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for free | worth $71.94

Upgrade your Walmart Plus subscription with the option to get free streaming services like Paramount Plus. As a part of the Walmart Week sale, the retailer is giving Walmart Plus members the chance to enjoy the premium Paramount Plus with Showtime package for free for six whole months. Enjoy blockbuster movies, original series, and live sports without ads. This is eligible for paid subscribers only.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for a record-low price of $469.99, which is incredibly cheap for a TV of this size. The 2024 display also boasts Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for better colors and image quality, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area. It's a whole lot of TV for a relatively reasonable amount of money if you just want a big screen for watching TV and movies at reasonable (but not exceptional) quality.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99, which is an incredible price for a 4K TV of this size. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget display, Best Buy's Member sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $549.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $600, which is a fantastic deal.

Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV packs a lot in. It has a QLED panel so you get a brighter and clearer image than a regular 4K TV, as well as Mini-LED Pro technology for better contrast and colors, making this a delightful TV overall. There's also a dedicated gaming mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners to get the smoothest experience with those consoles. It’s even more tempting when it’s $300 off as you’d usually have to go for a much smaller display in the $800 price range.

Hisense A6 Series 85-inch 4K TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a huge TV that will look great in your living room if you have the space. Bordering on providing you with a home cinema, it has a dedicated Game Mode which will delight players with its variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode and there’s a great 4K upscaler for ensuring HD content looks at its best. That’s quite a lot for the price – and an extra $100 cheaper for Plus and Total members.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's 4th of July sales event, Best Buy has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 - an amazing price for this slightly older but still-amazing display. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

At less than half price, this is one of the best big 4K TV deals around at the moment for watching shows, movies and sports. Gamers will also love the four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural while there are deep blacks too. The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is a premium OLED TV but one that’s a touch more affordable while it’s at its lowest price yet.

4th of July sales: laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart has surprised us with easily the best value-for-money laptop deal available now. It's this Acer Aspire 3, which boasts some high-performance and top-end components. What impresses most is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – a rare combo at such a low price – which gets you fast load times and speedy boot times. The Ryzen 7 processor is getting a little old but it's still fine for a general everyday laptop. It's a small compromise to get some big wins elsewhere regarding overall performance and affordability.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $499 now $329.99 at Best Buy

It's hard to fault this Lenovo IdeaPad if you're looking for a cheap Windows laptop to cover the basics. It's not super powerful, but the combination of a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD are perfect if you simply want to perform browser-based tasks or the like. It's cheap, it's lightweight, and it's got a decent amount of storage for most people.

HP Pavilion 15t: was $899.99 now $399.99 at HP

We're slightly taken aback by the massive discount available on this mid-range HP Pavilion 15t laptop. This is a great value-for-money option if you need a solid and modern all-around laptop for everyday jobs, web browsing and admin work. Yes, we're a little disappointed with the miserly 256GB of storage, but other components such as a modern Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure performance is decent for the price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest 4th of July sale at Dell. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you need a more powerful laptop, Best Buy's current sale also has a superb price on this higher-end Lenovo IdeaPad 1. This particular configuration includes a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are plenty for speeding through all but the most intensive tasks. Outside of specialist uses, this one is perfect if you need a machine with a little bit of grunt under the hood for working from home and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was $899 now $649.99 at Best Buy

It's impressive to see such a big price cut on a new Samsung Galaxy Book4 but that's exactly what you get with this deal at Best Buy. Right now you can get a massive $300 off this configuration which features a Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Arguably, however, the main selling point here is the Galaxy Book4's premium and lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349.99 now from $699.99 with a trade at Samsung

You can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge from as little as $699.99. You must trade-in an eligible device such as a laptop, tablet or phone to get up to $500 off, and the rest of the discount comes from $150 of Samsung Credit to spend in the store. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge uses a Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz processor with 12 cores, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It has a great-looking 14-inch Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X touchscreen which is also small enough to ensure this laptop is incredibly lightweight and slim. The battery life of up to 18 hours easily puts this on par with MacBooks, and its AI-powered features like automatic Live Captions and search tools via Recall make this a delight to use.

HP Envy Laptop 17t: was $1,299.99 now $849.99 at HP

If display size is important to you then here's a great offer on a large 17-inch laptop from HP. As well as that bigger screen size this decide boasts several modern and powerful components, including one of the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage to round off this impressive overall spec. If you're happy to sacrifice portability for power then this is an excellent laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the most powerful and stylish laptops from Dell. The XPS 15 is still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,659 now $1,249 at HP

The HP Spectre x360 is a premium convertible laptop that can work as both a laptop and a tablet. Its powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset and bright, colorful OLED screen make it a steal for anyone looking for these luxury features. This particular deal is on the higher-end Ultra 7 configuration and sports a massive $400 price cut, allowing you to take home this gorgeous 2024 machine for its lowest price yet.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $879.99 at Best Buy

This MSI Cyborg has been as cheap as $749 in the past but it's still a great buy at this week's clearance price of $879. For the money, that's a decent price considering you're getting a relatively decent 12th gen i7 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card, which is enough to play most games very smoothly at 1080p resolution. One glaring weak spot with this configuration is that it only has 8GB of RAM, although that's a relatively easy (and cheap) upgrade to do.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599.99 now $1,199 at Amazon

It's been a while since we've seen this MSI Katana this cheap at Amazon but right now it's back down to its lowest ever price. Overall, It's not a super-cheap machine but this MSI is easily one of the best value right now considering you get a high-end RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure, meaning you've got plenty of power here to even run games at 1440p resolutions.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: was $2,499 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

It's not everyday you get the chance to save $1,000 on a brand new Razer Blade 15 but this listing at Best Buy is the real deal. Not only are you getting a potent combination of a 13th gen Core i7 chipset and RTX 4070 graphics card, but this model also comes with a lavish 240Hz refresh rate 1440p display. As always, however, the main selling point for the Blade 15 is its gorgeous design, which is more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 gaming laptop: was $1,849 now $1,449 at Best Buy

Best Buy's current crop of gaming laptop deals in the 4th of July sales are excellent for high-end machines. Case in point: this Alienware m16. This particular configuration with an RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 240Hz 1600p display has a massive $400 price cut right now, making it a great buy if you're looking to run the latest games at silky smooth frame rates.

4th of July sales: Apple

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $79 at Walmart, which is just $5 shy of the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon today, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): starting at $899, plus $150 gift card at Apple

A great option for the student who needs a relatively powerful laptop for all the basics, the MacBook Air M2 is currently up for grabs with a $150 gift card at Apple. While this model has been superseded by the M3 iteration (see below), we still rate it highly. In fact, at the time of its release in 2022, our MacBook Air M2 review concluded that this was the best laptop for most people thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium laptop for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and even relatively intensive workloads, this is a great starting point.

Apple MacBook Air (M3): starting at $999, plus $150 gift card at Apple

The M3 model is the latest MacBook Air on the market currently and it's an incredible machine for students, teachers, and everyone in between. This model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine. We've seen this particular model go for as little as $899 on Amazon in recent weeks but today's Back to School promotion at Apple gets you a $150 gift card.

Apple iPad Air (2024): starting at $549, plus $100 gift card at Apple

Apple's latest iPad Air was just released last month so it's great that it's included in the Apple Back to School event with a generous $100 gift card. This model comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2 - the same processor that was in the 2022 MacBook Air. In short, you're getting incredible power and battery life with this slate but it does come at a relatively high premium. Not as high as the latest iPad Pro models, however.

4th of July sales: services and perks

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to 50 million songs for three months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this Prime members exclusive deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Prime Video Channels: from $0.99 or 50% off

As well as all the standard content, you can also add other channels to your Amazon Prime Video account for services such as Crunchyroll, Starz, Paramount Plus and Showtime. If you're new to any of these you can now get either your first month for $0.99 or get 50% off for up to two months. That's enough time to binge anything you're interested in on each one.

Grubhub: $10 Amazon gift card with orders over $25

Now you've got enough music to listen to, books to read, games to play and TV shows to watch you won't want to leave the house. And now you don't have to, as Prime members get free food delivery through Grubhub. Plus, when you make an order of $25 or more, you can use the code GRUBPRIME to get a $10 Amazon gift card to spend at the retailer.