17 Cyber Monday Apple deals worth buying: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and MacBooks

The 2023 Cyber Monday deals event is in full swing, and some of the best and most coveted discounts are on Apple devices. It's one of the best opportunities to score an impressive discount on a pricey Apple gadget, and this year's deals don't disappoint.



I've rounded up the 17 (yes, 17!) best Cyber Monday Apple deals worth buying, which include new record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple's best-selling AirTags. All of the Apple deals I've listed are incredible offers with some of the some of the lowest prices of the year that you won't find outside holiday sales like Cyber Monday.



Some highlights, which are in danger of selling out, include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99, the latest Apple Watch SE marked down to just $179, and the rarely discounted Apple AirTags on sale for $79.99.



Shop more of today's best offers below, and remember that most Cyber Monday deals will end tonight at midnight, and we can't guarantee you'll see these prices again this year.

The 17 best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $79 - the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Once again, Cyber Monday has once again given a rare discount on the Apple Pencil 2, bringing the price down to $79.99 which beats the deal on Black Friday. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out before the day is over.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99. Right now, this is the best cheap AirPods deal, but we're still $10 away from Walmart's record-low price from last week (which sold out). Still, this deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

That's right, the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for Cyber Monday. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the future-proofed new charging port. Although it's only a 24% discount, this is a strong Cyber Monday deal on the best earbuds you can buy today for Apple fans.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Amazon

And, for those who want the latest model AirPods, Amazon has also posted a decent price cut on the third generation model - a match for the record low. These buds are a good choice if you want some Pods that look pro but don't mind skipping out on the noise cancellation. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale also has the luxurious AirPods Max down to $449.99, thanks to today's $100 discount. The ultra-comfortable over-ear headphones deliver impressive audio and feature active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon just dropped the smartwatch down to a new record-low price of $329 for Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Note that some colors have already sold out, so we wouldn't hang around if you're interested!

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Eying up that Apple Watch 8 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five. Note that some colors have already sold out, so we wouldn't hang around if you're interested!

Apple iPhone 15 series: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline Cyber Monday deal is here and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves so this is a significant addition to the host of already-awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Here we go folks - this is our favorite trade-in rebate available right now on Verizon. While the maximum saving of $1,000 off is nothing new on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro, Verizon is currently letting you hand over any iPhone model to achieve that maximum rebate. That means you can potentially hand over an old beater and get a shiny new Phone 15 Pro in return - plus, the free Apple Watch and iPad that we've already outlined above. Note, this promo is only eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan (upgraders can get up to $830 off).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249.99. Amazon had the iPad down to $229, but it quickly sold out so Best Buy's offer is the best deal you can find. While it's not the speediest tablet, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $70 discount.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in today's Cyber Monday Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023): was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 right now - a match for the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life. You need to apply a voucher (included on the page) to get the full discount.