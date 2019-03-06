Samsung Galaxy M10 review

As a budget device, Samsung's Galaxy M10 has much to offer with its attractive design and display, and reliable battery. However, it also leaves a few things to be desired in terms of camera performance and performance. But for the price of Rs 8,990, it's certainly an attractive option.

After months of hinting, Samsung finally launched two new smartphones under its new 'Made for Millenials' Galaxy M-Series- the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20- in January. Samsung has few phones in the sub-15k and sub-10k categories in India; moreover, these are the first India-specific devices from the company. Clearly, Samsung has decided to target the budget category in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Only time- and our reviews- will tell if they can succeed. We received a Samsung Galaxy M10 device before the official launch. So after using the device for about a week, we reached a few conclusions.

The M10 has two storage variants- the basic 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage version, as well as the 3GB/32GB version. Here, we review the higher storage variant- the 3GB/32GB variant. The smartphone was launched on January 28, and are available online on Amazon India as well as on Samsung's e-shop.

Known for its mid-range and premium smartphone and tablets, Samsung clearly hopes to break into India's budget segment with the M-series. After the poor performance of the Galaxy On series, the company will be hoping that the new M-series offerings will find more favour with budget device consumers, who have a slew of other options from Redmi, Oppo, and other brands.

As a launch offer, buyers of the Galaxy M10 will be entitled to double-data on certain Jio 4G plans; furthermore, buyers can avail Total Damage Protection at just Rs 699.

Design

On the face of it, The Galaxy M10 looks like a sub-15k rather than a sub-10K one- the combination of the waterdrop notch and thin bezels isn't very common among sub-10K phones. The Redmi 6A, for example, lacks a notch, and has thicker bezels than the M10, which looks closer to its immediate senior, the Galaxy M20.

The back panel is made of polycarbonate with a glossy finish, and is curved on all sides, thus fitting snugly in the hand. Unlike other devices in its price range, the M10's finish is not reminiscent of glass. Unlike the M20, there is no fingerprint sensor; there is a speaker grill on the bottom left of the rear panel, however. The dual rear camera module is located to top left- two vertically-aligned sensors, with the LED flash below.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Samsung Galaxy M10 body has a 7.7mm slim design, and comes in two colours- Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue. It's definitely comfortable to use one-handed. The whole design is pleasing- it doesn't look premium, but it's pretty enough.

The left side of the device houses the SIM card tray, while the volume button is on the right. The bottom has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack

Display

The Samsung Galaxy M10 has a 6.2-inch Infinity-V HD+ display, and as far as budget displays go, it's definitely a win. The colours pop beautifully, and while it's a TFT LCD panel, the viewing experience is still good enough to pass muster.

The outdoor visibility is sharp and bright, and the colours don't lose much of their vividness. If you compare to an FHD or AMOLED panel, of course it's going to fall short, but it's more than adequate given the price tag. The waterdrop notch is unobtrusive in its size, and houses the selfie camera. At the bottom is a thick chin.

Videos look good on the M10 display, and Widevine L1 certification means you can stream HD content through a number of streaming apps.

The M10 display is good; perhaps even great, at its price point.