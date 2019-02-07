Hands on: Moto G7 Power review

The Moto G7 Power is a decent budget phone with a colossal 5,000mAh battery, a feature that is far and away the most exciting thing about the phone.

Since Lenovo bought Motorola, the company pivoted from introducing single phones to launching several slightly different devices at once. That's not uncommon these days – most flagships launch with a standard and larger "Plus" or higher-spec "Pro" model – but Moto's G line isn't quite as clear just who its devices are for. Case in point: the Moto G7 Power.

Sitting between the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play in price, specs and features, the Moto G7 Power is an odd middle child. It costs a bit more than its budget sibling, which gets the Power slightly better specs, a bigger screen and its standout feature: a 5,000mAh battery.

That suggests who Motorola thinks will most like this phone: budget-conscious consumers looking for a phone that will last longer between recharging sessions. And that's not a bad pitch to customers at any price tier.

But for its $249 (€209.99, £179) price tag, you'll be getting what you paid for in every other factor: a Snapdragon 632 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD). Not overly powerful, but not bargain bin-quality either.

Combine that with a 6.2-inch HD+ (1,520 x 720) screen, sleek plastic back cover and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and you've got the phone on paper: a solid budget phone with battery life to lord over the competition.

Plus, it comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box, beating some older phones to the new OS version. The Moto G7 Power releases in the UK on March 1.

Image credit: TechRadar

What it's got

It was impossible to gauge Motorola's claim to 3 days of battery life in our brief time with the Power, but we did get to compare the rest of the phone's advantages to its G7 siblings.

The curved plastic back of the Moto G7 Power has a shimmering finish that looks classier than its budget price tag would suggest – certainly nicer than the matte plastic on the G7 Play, but cheaper than the glass back of the standard G7.

On the plus side, the Power's sloped back minimized the signature Moto camera bump that juts out of the G7. Unlike the standard version, the Power only has a single 12MP f/2.0 lens and accompanying flash.

While it took fine, but not especially outstanding photos, the G7 Power does get a few new modes coming to the whole G7 line.

This includes the increasingly ubiquitous cinemagraph and spot color (everything in black-and-white but a spot of color), but also interesting modes like hyperlapse, a time-lapse function that lets you walk around and composes a fluid, sped-up video using post-capture stabilization.

But heck, if that's not your speed, there's also a mode that automatically takes a photo when everyone (well, up to five people) smiles.

Image credit: TechRadar

The display is crisp enough and large for such a low resolution, but be forewarned: the Moto G7 Power has a notch, and it's noticeable.

The 8MP front camera sits on one side of a speaker, and on the other is...nothing? Curiously, the G7 Power lacks the cheaper Play's front-facing flash, which sits on the right side of its own notch.

For software, the Moto G7 Power packs Motorola's typical lightweight interface layered over Android, including the optional bottom bar that replaces the navigational soft buttons.

But getting all the bells and whistles of Android 9 Pie out of the box isn't just a nice feather in the G7 line's cap - it's essential, given their budget status.

High-end phones are usually the first to get the new versions of Android, so coming with it pre-installed ensures the Moto G7 Power isn't left behind.

Image credit: TechRadar

Early Verdict

It's bold of Motorola to assume there's a consumer constituency eager to split these kinds of hairs - users who want the Goldilocks option between most and least expensive budget model in the G7 line, which are barely different enough themselves.

Given the slightly better specs and certainly more attractive frame in the standard G7, there doesn't seem to be enough reason to opt for the cheaper G7 Power, but...

The Moto G7 Power is almost certainly the cheapest phone with a 5,000mAh battery; you won’t find other widely-available phones packing that much juice below flagship tier, and that really is the key selling point.

The Moto G7 Power seems like an effective compromise unit, even if it isn't a device that will turn heads. Expect it to become available on March 1 to purchase.