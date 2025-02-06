Would you use Google Gemini if it fills with ads?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is teasing that Gemini could one day feature advertisements.

It tracks as Google is pretty crafty at inserting ads into most of its offerings

You can already see hints of ads in AI overviews in Google Search

Google’s Gemini AI might not have ads today, but let’s be real: the idea that Google is looking to bring advertising to AI assistants is hardly surprising. Google has spent decades fine-tuning the art of turning eyeballs into revenue, and Gemini may be next in line, according to CEO Sundar Pichai. During Alphabet’s latest investor call, Pichai gave a not-so-subtle hint that while you can use Gemini for free or pay for a subscription to extra features, advertising will likely come along to boost the company's bottom line in some way.

Google Gemini doesn't have banner ads popping up mid-conversation at the moment, but it doesn't take much imagination to picture a time when ads will support the free version of Gemini, and the premium subscription will count its lack of advertisements as one of its perks. It makes sense. AI isn’t cheap to run, and Google has already announced plans to spend $75 billion this year to keep up in the AI race. That kind of money doesn’t grow on trees; it grows on ad revenue.

"On the monetization side, obviously, for now, we are focused on a free tier and subscriptions. But obviously, as you've seen in Google over time, we always want to lead with user experience. And we do have very good ideas for native ad concepts, but you'll see us lead with the user experience," Pichai said during the call. "But I do think we're always committed to making the products work and reach billions of users at scale. And advertising has been a great aspect of that strategy. And so, just like you've seen with YouTube, we'll give people options over time."

Ads AI

If you want a preview of how ads might sneak into Gemini, just look at Google’s AI Overviews. These AI-generated search summaries are already discreetly inserting sponsored results. Search for “best ways to remove grass stains,” and in the AI-generated blurb, you might see a nice little link to buy a specific detergent. It's not exactly subtle. Google has spent years mastering the art of blending ads into everyday searches, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t do the same with its AI chatbot.

Ads through AI are not a unique Google idea, of course. Microsoft has been playing with ads in its Copilot AI chatbot, as has Perplexity with its sponsored follow-up questions. Amazon has pursued something similar, albeit in reverse, by making its Rufus AI chatbot also offer sponsored suggestions for purchases.

If Gemini starts recommending products based on your conversations, will you still want to converse with the AI? Mid-chat sponsored messages might annoy anyone into opting out, but maybe you'll be okay with an ad at the bottom of your chat window. The only thing more inevitable than ads from Google in Gemini is that the company will claim the ads will "enhance the user experience.”

