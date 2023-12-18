Every Samsung Galaxy S24 series color and configuration has been detailed early

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 series likely landing in January, we’d expect retailers would now have some information about the next-generation phones, so it’s no surprise to find that Galaxy S24 details have just leaked from a retailer.

Leaker @MysteryLupin has shared images seemingly taken from a retailer’s database, showing the various Samsung Galaxy S24 colors and the configurations that you’ll likely be able to get each Galaxy S24 model in.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S24 itself, that includes both 128GB and 256GB models, both of which have 8GB of RAM, and both of which come in a choice of black, gray, violet, or yellow.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is listed as having 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, with the same color options as the standard Galaxy S24.

Finally, there’s the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is listed as coming in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, each with 12GB of RAM, and in the same colors as the other two models.

The colors above are in line with what we’ve heard leaked previously for every Galaxy S24 model. But it’s worth noting that we’ve previously heard there may also be orange, light blue, and light green versions of every phone, though these will likely only be available from Samsung’s online store.

Ultra upgrades for the next three years

In other Samsung news, tipster @Tech_Reve has shared details of camera changes they claim are coming to the next three Galaxy S Ultra models. Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 50MP telephoto camera, as we’ve heard widely rumored elsewhere.

They don’t comment on how far it zooms but previous leaks suggest this will have a 5x optical zoom and be joined by a 10MP 3x zoom camera, meaning the 10x zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would be absent.

More interestingly, they say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have an upgraded main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide (up from 12MP on the current model), and a variable zoom telephoto camera, meaning a single lens that would be able to optically zoom to multiple focal lengths.

They also mention the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will apparently still have a 200MP main sensor, but the sensor is said to be slightly larger at 1/1.10 inches and to also have slightly larger 0.7um pixels.

We would however take any claims about Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Ultra specs with a serious helping of salt, as the former is probably over a year away, and the latter over two years. For now, all eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, which rumors suggest will land on January 17.