Avoid the usual carriers - the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is at this retailer
Get a $150 gift card to spend anywhere on Best Buy
One of the best Galaxy S24 deals you'll find anywhere on the web right now isn't at the big-name carriers, or even at Samsung itself - it's actually over at Best Buy.
As its initial preorder promotion, the retailer is offering a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off, a free storage upgrade, and a $150 gift card to spend anywhere on-site. The maximum trade-in rebate here is available on AT&T or Verizon compatible devices specifically, but those looking for an unlocked device can still trade in for a respectable discount of up to $750 off - which is still a significant saving.
One of the reasons that Best Buy's Galaxy S24 deal is so good is that a gift card at Best Buy is always going to be useful. Unlike with similar options, namely Samsung, you're getting credit to spend at a much larger store and therefore have plenty more choice in regard to what you spend it on.
Having a $150 gift card, for example, could be super handy for the upcoming President's Day sales at the retailer - a sales event that usually has thousands of discounts to check out on everything from big-screen TVs to cheap air fryers.
Samsung Galaxy S24 deal at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: $150 gift card, free storage upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy
Great value: Best Buy has one of the most stacked line-ups for this week's top Galaxy S24 deals. Not only is the retailer matching most of the big carriers when it comes to trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off, but it's also offering a handy gift card of up to $150. This applies to both carrier and unlocked devices - the latter also being eligible for trade-in discounts of up to $870. As with most retailers, you're also eligible for a free storage upgrade as part of the preorder promotion.
A comparison with other Galaxy S24 deals
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off with a trade and plan
- AT&T: up to $1,000 off with a trade and plan
- Boost Infinite: plan plus device for $60/mo
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $800 off with a trade and plan
- Amazon: add Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $149.99
- Samsung: $150 store credit, plus up to $750 off with a trade
Quite a few retailers are offering compelling promotions alongside Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders right now. AT&T and Verizon, for example, both have good trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 - a saving that matches Best Buy's current best deal.
In the case of Verizon, you can also throw in a free tablet and Galaxy Watch 6; significant freebies that will require cellular lines of their own. In comparison, Best Buy's gift card isn't quite as highly valued but you won't need to pay for those pesky additional cellular lines for any claimed accessories.
Samsung is also offering a $150 gift card right now and trade-in rebates of up to $750 off unlocked devices. Again, this deal is strikingly similar to Best Buy's right now but it's slightly more limited as the gift credit only applies to the Samsung Store, which is limited to Samsung branded products only. If you're not looking for some earbuds, a charger, or a discount on a Galaxy Watch then Best Buy's gift card is arguably more useful in the long run.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.