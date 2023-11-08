Quick! Save up to 60% on box-fresh iPhones with these early Black Friday iPhone deals

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away (November 24 is this year’s official date), but that hasn’t stopped retailers on both sides of the pond from offering a slew of top-tier Black Friday deals ahead of the day itself.

Black Friday iPhone deals, in particular, are always at the center of attention each year, and 2023 is proving no different, with deals available right now on several affordable iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2022).

In the US, for instance, you can currently pick up the still-capable iPhone SE (2022) for just $149.99 at Walmart (down from $379.99), while in the UK, you’ll find the excellent iPhone 13 for a record-low £549 at Amazon (down from £799). Below, we’ve detailed these deals and more, with savings of up to 60% on offer.

Best early Black Friday iPhone deals (US)

iPhone SE (2022): was $379.99 now $149.99 at Walmart

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, then Walmart's excellent iPhone SE (2022) deal could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just $149.99 right now through Walmart's Straight Talk partnership. Alternatively, Straight Talk itself has cut the upfront cost of the iPhone SE (2022) down to just $49, if you opt for the brand's $45/mo Silver Unlimited Plan.

iPhone 11: was $499.99 now $199.99 at Cricket Wireless

Hear us out: yes, the iPhone 11 is a four-year-old device, but that doesn't mean it's not worth considering if you're looking for a home button-free iPhone on the cheap. Apple's 2019 flagship continues to be supported with the latest iOS updates, meaning it'll run iOS 17, and if you buy it new, you'll be able to use it comfortably for the next few years without trouble. Cricket Wireless has the 64GB model available for less than $200 right now, which is a phenomenal price for a box-fresh iPhone from 2019.

iPhone 13: was $544.49 now $484.99 at Walmart

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, Walmart has cut the upfront cost of the venerable iPhone 13 by a further $60 for Black Friday. It was already reduced by $100 following the release of the iPhone 14, but now the iPhone 13 is even better value. It's worth noting, though, that the available savings vary between color variants (at the time of writing, the white model is cheapest, at a record-low $484.99). Apple itself is also currently offering the iPhone 13 for a cut price, and although $599 is much more expensive than Walmart's deal, Apple operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further bucks off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

Best early Black Friday iPhone deals (UK)

iPhone 12: was £549 now £499 at Amazon

The iPhone 12 is no longer the flashiest iPhone on the block, but for under £500 at Amazon right now, it remains an excellent-value choice. For £499, you'll get a capable A14 Bionic chipset, a colourful OLED display, a decent 12MP main camera and 5G connectivity (with a compatible SIM). You won't find the iPhone 12 cheaper anywhere else.

iPhone 13: was £799 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, Apple itself has cut the upfront cost of the still-great iPhone 13 by a further £100 – but Amazon's £151 discount is even better. This 128GB model was already reduced by £100 following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's a really great mid-range option now for those who don't mind missing out on a few of the latest features.

iPhone 14: was £699 now £649 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a record-high £50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 ahead of Black Friday, but this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (above) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, Amazon's device-only price is a good one, and if you do want this phone on a device-plus-plan deal, then O2 is offering up to £108 off several plans for Black Friday.

