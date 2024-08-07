Anker’s new super-powered chargers can fuel all your phones, MacBooks, laptops, and anything else from a single plug

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they just want more power, specifically more places to plug your phone, laptop, and any other gadget into without needing to find a swathe of wall-based power outlets. Enter a quartet of Anker Prime charging devices.

This foursome of chargers is designed to cover both desktop scenarios, where one needs a hub check full of ports to juice up a menagerie of gadgets, and mobile paper stations, which offer a selection of USB ports and the ability to crank out 100 watts of power to charge all but the most demanding machines.

And as icing on the charging cake, there’s a new durable USB-C cable that can withstand 300,000 bends despite being made with upcycled materials and ultra-fine copper wires.

Let’s get into the range.

Leading the pack is the $249 / £199 (there’s no Australian pricing yet) Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station. As its name suggests, it offers a combined charging output of 160 watts and a suite of 14 ports, including three USB slots for charging, six USBs for data transfer, a gigabit Ethernet port, a full-function upstream port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a pair of HDMI ports capable of outputting 4K resolution at 60Hz.

On top of all this is an LCD display that can serve up real-time system information. This could be all you need for a do-everything docking station, the only exception being there’s no SD card reader.

Next up is the $169 / £169 Anker Prime 250W GANPrime Charging Station – that’s a mouthful, but translated, it’s a gallium-nitride-based charging station that kicks out a massive 250 watts, has four USB-C and two USB-A ports, and an LCD screen controlled by a “twist control button” to deliver information on charging and control power distribution.

The $79 / £79 Anker Prime 200W GaN Charging Station takes the above and squashes it into a compact charging hub with four USB-C and two USB-A ports, which also ditches the display.

Finally, for folks who are on the move a lot, the Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger is an updated version of the previous Prime charger. Here, it incorporates gallium-nitride tech and the Anker Active Shield 2.0, and according to the brand, it’s one of the smallest 100W chargers in the world. Plug it into a wall socket, and you get a pair of USB-C ports and one USB-A port to charge a trio of devices in an $84 / £69 charger.

So, all in all, that’s a solid selection of chargers to cover all manner of charging needs, be it mobile or desktop-based. They are available to buy today from Anker and Amazon.

