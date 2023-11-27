Over $300 off one of the best battery life iPhones this Cyber Monday

I was pretty cut up when Apple launched the iPhone 14 Plus last year, it was a large reminder that the iPhone 13 mini – which I had adored using – had failed and yet the Plus' plus-sized proportions didn't seem to capture people's attention either. However, once I discovered that it had killer battery life – some of the best in the business – I couldn't recommend it to people often enough, and now it comes with a huge Cyber Monday saving worth taking advantage of.

The premise of the iPhone 14 Plus is simple: everything the standard iPhone 14 has to offer, with a bigger screen and a bigger battery; not unlike the Pro Max is to the Pro each year (more or less). As such, you get an expansive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple's own 5nm A15 Bionic chipset (with a five-core GPU) and a deceptive 4,323mAh battery. 'Deceptive' because in the Android world any phone with a sub 5,000mAh cell typically delivers serviceable battery at best. The 14 Plus, however, proved to be a true powerhouse, delivering the same outstanding longevity that its successor – the iPhone 15 Plus, also demonstrates (in testing the 15 Plus delivers the longest screen time of any phone we've tested).

With today's Cyber Monday deals likely to be the last noteworthy discounts for a while, it's worth thinking about taking the plunge on this iPhone 14 Plus off from Amazon – which takes $305 off the asking price – before it's gone.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB, renewed): was $899 now $595 on Amazon

A truly astounding price cut on the larger standard 2022 iPhone. This special sees over $300 off the original asking price of the 128GB unlocked model, making it cheaper than a regular iPhone 14 this Cyber Monday. There are decent discounts on the larger capacity 256GB model too, if you need more space.

Read on for some additional iPhone 14 Plus deals across the US and UK, too.

Other iPhone 14 Plus Cyber Monday deals (US)

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was $829.99 now $779.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $779.99 is a strong Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal.

iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120/mo at Verizon

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each – and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier, but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself, so you get some incredible savings here.

iPhone 14 Plus Cyber Monday deals (UK)

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was £899 now £749 on Amazon

The larger iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Pro Max-sized screen and outstanding battery life. So long as you're not lusting after the Dynamic Island, this saving of £150 is pretty solid.

