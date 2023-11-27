The OnePlus 12 has been officially shown off in photos and a video

OnePlus has a history of showing off its phones ahead of the official launch, and so it’s no surprise that a week before the full announcement event the company has released numerous photos of the OnePlus 12, and even a video.

Shared across a number of Weibo posts (via Android Authority), the images show a design that’s a lot like the OnePlus 11’s, and a lot like what we've seen in earlier leaked imagery.

You can see a large circular camera block on the rear housing three lenses, while the back of the phone is clad in glass. The OnePlus 12 will be available in green, white, or black, something we already knew after OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 12 colors.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

We can’t see the front of the phone, but what we can see reveals two main differences from the OnePlus 11. First, the camera block matches the color of the rear, whereas on the OnePlus 11 the circular element housing the lenses is black, regardless of the body color.

The other change is that the alert slider has been moved from the right edge to the left. This is so that the antenna can be placed where the alert slider used to be, as OnePlus had determined that this is the optimal position for it when gaming, claiming it enables a 15% reduction in latency.

The company also mentions a few specs, including a 3x zoom telephoto camera, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. You can get a closer look at the cameras in the video below, originally shared on Weibo but uploaded to YouTube by @HadleeSimons.

Launching on December 5

As for the rest of the specs, and a look at the front of the OnePlus 12, you might have to wait for the full announcement, which the company has revealed is set for December 5 at 2:30pm in China. That’s 1:30am ET / 6:30am GMT / 5:30pm AEDT on December 5, or 10:30pm PT on December 4.

Interestingly, the company had previously suggested – as far as we could tell from a translated version of the page anyway – that the OnePlus 12 would be unveiled on December 4, so this is one day later. It seems the December 4 event – celebrating the 10-year anniversary of OnePlus – may still be happening though, so it’s not clear what if anything will be announced there.

In any case, this OnePlus 12 unveiling is likely just for China initially, with a global launch expected to happen separately early next year. So there’s still probably over a month to wait before you’ll be able to buy this best phone contender.

