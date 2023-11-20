The OnePlus 12’s launch date has been officially revealed

We’re just two weeks away from there being another high-end, high-profile phone, as the OnePlus 12 is being unveiled on December 4.

This date – spotted by Phone Arena – was posted to Weibo by Li Jie Louis (the president of OnePlus China). And the event kicks off at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 10pm AEDT.

However, as you might have guessed from the source of the announcement, this initial launch will be in China, and likely just for China.

That’s a common approach for OnePlus, which will then probably follow this up with a global launch in early 2024. Indeed, leaks have suggested exactly that, with the global unveiling probably happening in January.

Still, while that means you probably won’t be able to buy the OnePlus 12 until early next year, we will at least learn all about it on December 4, with the only thing we’ll likely have to wait longer to learn being global pricing.

Going up against the Galaxy S24

The OnePlus 12 could have some big competition in January, because leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 will also be announced then. But the OnePlus 12 should have a lot going for it to help it stand out.

Leaks have pointed to the OnePlus 12 having an incredibly bright 2,600-nit screen for one thing, and we’ve also heard that the OnePlus 12 might have a massive 5,400mAh battery.

Other leaked specs include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a huge 6.82-inch display, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 100W wired charging.

So the OnePlus 12 could have a lot of impressive specs, and depending on how you look at it (and when in January its global launch is) it might be either the last great phone of 2023 or the first of 2024.

