OnePlus shares release date for Android 15 update, announces new AI features

OnePlus has announced that it will release an Android 15-powered update to its OxygenOS operating system on October 24 via an online event on official OnePlus channels.

The company says OxygenOS 15 will bring “meaningful AI features” and a “distinctive design style”, with a focus on user-friendliness and speedy performance.

Though we don’t have specific details of the mentioned AI features yet, OnePlus says these have been “strategically designed across multiple common scenarios”.

It’s not yet clear whether these AI tools will be proprietary or based on those built into the Android 15 operating system.



OnePlus says the underlying animations of the Android operating system have been reconstructed for OxygenOS 15, with the aim of providing a smoother experience.

OxygenOS 15 will be the first version of OnePlus’ proprietary wrapper to make use of Android 15, the source code for which was released on September 4.

However, it’s only recently that phone makers have begun to implement the latest version of the world’s most popular operating system, with Android developer Google rolling out Android 15 to its Pixel phones on October 15.

On October 17, we reported that Motorola had begun issuing an Android 15 update to select devices in beta, with Xiaomi and Honor going the same route in global markets.

However, we don’t expect OxygenOS 15 to launch in beta, which means OnePlus has a shot of being the second phone maker to implement a stable release of Android 15.

Which OnePlus phones are likely to get Android 15?

The OnePlus 12 launched globally in January 2024 (Image credit: Future / James Ide)

We aren’t yet sure of which OnePlus phones will receive the OxygenOS 15 update, but we’re expecting all of the best OnePlus phones to make the cut.

The premium OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, as well as the mid-range OnePlus Nord 4, are likely to get this Android 15-powered update, as OnePlus has promised four years of updates for each handset.

The OnePlus 12R is also likely to receive OxygenOS 15, as it’s still in the first year of a promised three years of updates.

For the moment, much of the above remains speculative, so we’ll be on the lookout for more official OnePlus announcements.

For the latest updates on OxygenOS 15 and Android 15, be sure to keep up with our OnePlus coverage and Android coverage.