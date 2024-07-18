Nothing reveals Phone 2a Plus launch date – and it could be the best-value Nothing phone yet

Nothing is on a roll: having just launched the impressive Nothing Phone 2a in March, the company has now announced that a Plus version is on the way, with a grand unveiling scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing used the tagline "Plus. More. Extra." and added "get ready for Phone (2a) Plus". This means we're looking at a bigger version of the 6.7-inch Phone 2a – in other words, a seriously super-sized Android handset.

Recent rumors pointed to an enhanced version of the Phone 2a arriving in the near future, though it's still not clear what the enhancements might be. This isn't the Nothing Phone 3, so we wouldn't expect huge changes in terms of internal components.

In a follow-up post (now no longer live), Nothing confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus isn't the community edition of the Nothing Phone 2a – that's the project where users are being asked to come up with a custom Phone 2a design that will eventually go on sale to the public.

Bang for your buck

Plus. More. Extra. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94July 18, 2024

For reference, the Nothing Phone 2a comes packing the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It has a dual-lens 50MP+50MP rear camera around the back.

It's similar to the Nothing Phone 2, but cheaper: it uses a slower processor and a less vivid screen than the 2023 flagship, as well as replacing the glass back with a plastic one and reducing the number of glyph lights on the casing.

What all of that means for the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is hard to say – though we've only got a couple of weeks to wait to find out. Presumably it'll follow the value-for-money route of the Phone 2a, and may offer even more bang for your buck.

Nothing being Nothing, we'd expect a few teasers and hints as July 31 approaches. Nothing has also been busy with its CMF sub-brand recently, launching earbuds, a smartwatch, and a smartphone that all fall into the budget category.