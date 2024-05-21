Verizon launches huge sale ahead of Memorial Day: free iPhone 15, Galaxy S24, Pixel 8, and much more

The mobile carrier Verizon has just launched a massive deals event ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales. Dubbed the 'Red Hot Deal Days' sale, the event includes promotions on all the latest flagships from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

Right now, nearly every phone in the carrier's vast inventory is available with savings when bought alongside an unlimited plan. You don't even need the usual trade-in to get the iPhone 15, the Galaxy S24, and the Google Pixel 8 for free currently on an Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus post-paid plan. Similar discounts are also available on the more premium devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Plus, although you'll still need to trade in a device to get these pricier models for free.

In addition to device savings, all phones are available with a selection of freebies today - an iPad and Apple Watch SE for iPhones and equivalent Android tablets and smartwatches for the other brands. In some cases, these freebies add up to over $700 in additional value, but note that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to claim them—and additional cellular lines that can cost anywhere between $5 and $10 per month extra.

Collectively, these are some of the best Verizon deals we've seen outside of the initial preorder windows, so don't hesitate to check them out before the Verizon Hot Deal Days sale ends on Wednesday, May 29th.

Verizon Red Hot Deal Days sale

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

No trade-in needed: Verizon's cell phone deals on the latest iPhone 15 have been strong for a while now, but this week has quite possibly the best selection of promotions yet. Not only can you get the device for free right now on an eligible unlimited data plan with a new line (no trade needed), but the carrier is also allowing you to throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch alongside your plan. Just note, however, that you will need to pay for additional accessory cellular lines separately, so even if the other devices are free upfront, you'll still have to pay for an associated line. This deal is also available on the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: free with a new unlimited data line, plus free tablet and Galaxy Watch at Verizon

If you'd prefer to get your hands on one of the new Galaxy S24 series then you'll find superb Verizon deals today across all three devices. The standard Galaxy S24, in particular, is available for free right now with an eligible new line, without the need for a trade. In addition, you can also throw in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet and Galaxy Watch 6 right now as freebies, although additional device cellular lines are paid separately from your phone line. This deal is also available on the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google Pixel 8 series: free with a new unlimited data line, plus free tablet and Pixel Watch 2 at Verizon

And finally, today's excellent deals at Verizon extend to the latest Pixel 8 series from Google. Both the standard device and the Pixel 8a are available for free alongside various unlimited data plans right now, and you can also get a significant discount on the Pixel 8 Pro without the need of a trade. In addition, you can also throw in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet and a Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch, which is a particularly good pairing with any of the latest Pixel 8 smartphones (cellular lines paid separately). This deal is also available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 8a.

