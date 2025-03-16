Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo

This superb deal is now way less restricted than before

I've been featuring Verizon's iPhone 16 Pro deals ever since the device was released last year and the carrier's current promotion is likely the best yet for a wide range of customers.

Right now, the carrier is offering this $1,000 device for free alongside any of its MyPlan post-paid unlimited plans - and that includes the basic Welcome Unlimited tier.

Previously, you needed a new line on either the mid-range Plus or Ultimate plan, both of which are significantly more expensive than the Welcome option. While those two plans are definitely more feature-laden, it's a really nice change to see Verizon feature a deal that's so good for the more budget-conscious.

And, since Verizon's Welcome plan is the cheapest option right now with multi-line savings, it's technically possible to get up to four free devices with four lines for just $100 per month. That's just $25/mo a line, which is pretty impressive considering that the iPhone 16 Pro is still $1,000 if you buy it outright.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon
Verizon has just posted what's easily one of its best deals yet on the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Firstly, you can get this device (which is still worth $1,000) for free alongside a new unlimited data line. That's a great deal, albeit one that we've seen the carrier feature previously. What is new, however, is that this particular promo is now available on the carrier's budget-friendly Welcome Unlimited plan - which means you can get up to four devices for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo per line($100 in total).

View Deal

When the iPhone 16 Pro first debuted at Verizon, it was only available for free via a trade-in rebate. Subsequently, the carrier started giving it away for free with a new line on the Ultimate Unlimited plan. Today's deal is the natural progression from these promotions and makes it an even better value.

If you have a device that's ready to trade, you could also consider Verizon's alternate deal on the iPhone 16 Pro right now, which offers up to $1,000 off with a trade and a free iPad and Apple Watch. That's also a fantastic promotion, but obviously you'll need to trade to be eligible. Cellular lines are also required for the free accessories here, which incurs a small monthly surcharge on top of your phone plan.

