Latest iPhone 16 Pro rumor teases two new colors, but no Natural Titanium

We’re still more than half a year out from the presumed launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 line, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from making early predictions about the iPhone 16 colors we could see offered come September.

According to serial Apple leaker Majin Bu (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will ship in two new colors: Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) and Cement Gray (Titanium Gray). The former is said to be “similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier,” while the latter is said to be “a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6.”

Bu notes that these predictions are “based on the information [they’ve been] able to find,” and that “other possible colors [have been] discussed” by Apple, though “they seem to be less plausible” at this present moment. Assuming that Apple sticks with the traditional white and black color options, then, this year’s Pro-level iPhone color options could be Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium and Titanium Gray.

Based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could beDesert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavierCement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8February 19, 2024 See more

If that ends up being the case, it would mean the discontinuation of the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium color options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro line last year. The latter has proven particularly popular with Apple fans.

That said, it wouldn’t be out of character for Apple to jettison its most interesting iPhone color for the sake of keeping things fresh. Apple’s Pro-level iPhones have only ever been available in four colors; black, white, and usually two more adventurous options, like gold, green, blue, or purple. The current ‘adventurous’ options are Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see both colors swapped out for something new this year.

The iPhone 14 Pro was available in gold (Image credit: Apple)

As for Apple’s history with gold, it’s been a color option on at least one variant in every iPhone line since 2013, with the exception of the iPhone X and iPhone 15 lines. So, it also makes sense that gold could make a return with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As for what else we’ve heard about Apple’s next flagship iPhones, both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could get 2TB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to inherit the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x zoom camera. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a redesigned battery, too.