Live from Apple Park – An iPhone 16 edition of the TechRadar Podcast just dropped featuring two special guests
Apple experts Katarina Mogus and Rich Demuro weigh in
It’s been a big week for Apple. The technology giant unveiled the iPhone 16 family – 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max – two pairs of AirPods, a brand new Apple Watch, and a fresh paint job for the Ultra 2. We’ve been unpacking, analyzing, and even going hands-on with everything Apple dropped at its special event titled “It’s Glowtime.”
In between going hands-on with the latest devices, Lance Ulanoff and I also took some time to visit the ultra-cool and ultra-sleek podcast studio within Apple Park. Two special guests joined us for the latest special edition of the TechRadar Podcast.
Tech content creator and TikTok superstar Katarina Mogus and KTLA tech reporter and nationally syndicated radio host Rich DeMuro joined us for a wide-ranging discussion on all of Apple’s new devices.
Do the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro offer enough changes for you to upgrade? Are we excited about the eventual rollout of Apple Intelligence, and are AirPods Pro 2 about to make hearing aids even more accessible?
We tackle all of this, plus the new Apple Watch Series 10 – and that gorgeous new display – and whether anything was missing from the special event that we were hoping to see. And considering both Katarina and Rich are experts at creating content, we got their respective takes on the all-new Camera Control button – though, is it a button?
You can watch the full podcast in video form below or click the links here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Of course, while you’re there, why not subscribe to hear future episodes?
You Might Also Like...
- iPhone 16 Pro Max hands on ...
- AirPods 4 hands on ...
- iPhone 16 is the best evidence we have that a much cheaper Vision ...
- Apple Watch Series 10 hands on ...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
- Lance UlanoffEditor At Large