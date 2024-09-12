Live from Apple Park – An iPhone 16 edition of the TechRadar Podcast just dropped featuring two special guests

It’s been a big week for Apple. The technology giant unveiled the iPhone 16 family – 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max – two pairs of AirPods, a brand new Apple Watch, and a fresh paint job for the Ultra 2. We’ve been unpacking, analyzing, and even going hands-on with everything Apple dropped at its special event titled “It’s Glowtime.”

In between going hands-on with the latest devices, Lance Ulanoff and I also took some time to visit the ultra-cool and ultra-sleek podcast studio within Apple Park. Two special guests joined us for the latest special edition of the TechRadar Podcast.

Tech content creator and TikTok superstar Katarina Mogus and KTLA tech reporter and nationally syndicated radio host Rich DeMuro joined us for a wide-ranging discussion on all of Apple’s new devices.

(Image credit: Future)

Do the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro offer enough changes for you to upgrade? Are we excited about the eventual rollout of Apple Intelligence, and are AirPods Pro 2 about to make hearing aids even more accessible?

We tackle all of this, plus the new Apple Watch Series 10 – and that gorgeous new display – and whether anything was missing from the special event that we were hoping to see. And considering both Katarina and Rich are experts at creating content, we got their respective takes on the all-new Camera Control button – though, is it a button?

You can watch the full podcast in video form below or click the links here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Of course, while you’re there, why not subscribe to hear future episodes?

