iPhone 15 to be revealed at September 12 Apple event – here's what we know

Apple is hosting a ‘Wonderlust’ event at its Apple Park compound on September 12 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. Nothing has been officially confirmed although there are a variety of clues.

For instance, the iPhone 15. Notable Apple insider Mark Gurman claimed on X this will be the official reveal of the tech giant’s upcoming flagship phone. Plus, it follows the company’s MO of announcing mobile devices in mid-September.

Story: Apple announces September 12 iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and AirPods event — https://t.co/Debtfo2rlO https://t.co/NUiTne6JQyAugust 29, 2023 See more

Gurman states in a new Bloomberg report the company will introduce “two entry-level models and two high-end models” for the iPhone series. The lower-end devices, as he refers to them, will most likely be called the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. He doesn’t mention the names of the higher-end phones, but they could be dubbed the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – assuming Apple continues with the same naming convention it established with the iPhone 14 line .

The report goes on to detail some of the expected changes. All four will sport a USB-C charging port in order to comply with European Union legislation . Moreover, the higher-end models will utilize a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one and have thinner bezels and a “new camera with deeper optical zoom.”

Most of what is in the Bloomberg piece does line up with previously established rumors. He doesn’t detail what colors the iPhone 15 will come in. However, images posted on X by leaker Majin Bu suggest the device will be available in a light pastel green.

We believe this shade will actually be referred to as cyan by Apple if we go by other rumors. Additionally, we’ve heard talk about options for Pink, Midnight black, and a vibrant hue of red.

The iPhone 15 series could receive the green color. A mockup of this color was also made. It looks like it will be very similar to the green already seen on the iPhone 12 series. pic.twitter.com/8MI8kJciw6August 28, 2023 See more

Gurman goes on to say we could also see the introduction of the new Apple Watch 9 as well as the next generation AirPods. There hasn't been a lot of leaked information for the wearable, though it has been said the future smartwatch will run watchOS 10 on a “much more powerful chipset than the Apple Watch 8”.

The next gen AirPods are said to sport a USB-C input on (presumably) the charging case. Back in May, we heard through the grapevine that the AirPods Pro 2 will support USB-C connectivity . Gurman could be referring to those or the AirPods 4.

Analysis: What we might see

It's hard to say for sure what exactly will be at Wonderlust 2023. Compared to previous events, the clues this time are way more obtuse. To get any idea of what the event will bring, we’ll have to look at the logo.

The swirl of silver and blue metallic sand could refer to the titanium frame of the higher-end devices as well as their color since light blue and silver are two of the rumored shades for the line. But that’s pretty much all we can extrapolate. "Wonderlust' as a name could mean anything. Apple is playing its cards close to its chest.

Stay tuned for TechRadar’s coverage of the Wonderlust event where we’ll break down every bit of detail as the information comes out.