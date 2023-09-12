1-minute news: iPhone 15 Pro Max launches with 5x periscope zoom camera

What's the story?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple's new flagship smartphone – and it has the most powerful camera we've seen so far on an iPhone.

Launched alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro, the 6.7-inch Pro Max has all of the new features introduced on its siblings, including a new customizable Action Button and, of course, a USB-C port.

(Image credit: Apple)

But it also delivers Apple's first periscope zoom lens, which gives it a powerful 5x optical zoom to help it take on the best camera phones. Combine that with Apple's 2x crop from the 48MP sensor, and you can get what Apple claims is effectively 10x optical zoom.

It was announced at today's Apple September event – check out our Apple event 2023 live blog if you missed the show – and can be pre-ordered now ahead of its release next Friday (September 22). It costs $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199.

What do I need to know about it?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is, as the rumors predicted, the most expensive iPhone we've seen. But for good reason, as it's also comfortably the most powerful iPhone in almost every area.

For starters, like all the new iPhones, it has a USB-C port, which replaces Apple's proprietary Lightning connector. As on the iPhone 15 Pro, this port also offers USB 3 speeds to help you speedily download video files and more. Inside, there's also a powerful new A17 Pro chip.

(Image credit: Apple)

But the big story is those camera upgrades. Most significantly, the 15 Pro Max has a periscope telephoto camera to help it deliver 5x optical zoom, which is a big jump over the 3x zoom of its predecessor.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is similar in size to its predecessor, it also brings a new titanium build, rounded edges and a new customizable Action Button on the side, which had been all but revealed by iOS 17.

What do we think of it?

(Image credit: Apple)

We haven't yet had any hands-on time with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (that is changing as we speak), but based on the specs we're very impressed so far.

There's now clear daylight between the Pro Max and standard iPhone 15 Pro, thanks to those big camera upgrades. So if your wallet hasn't gone into hiding after seeing the price tag, and a 6.7-inch phone isn't too big for you, then it's shaping up to be a fine upgrade, particularly if your current iPhone is a few years old or more (you you've been saving up during that time).

It'll undoubtedly be a strong contender for the top spot in our guide to the best phones , as well as instantly becoming one of the best iPhones . We'll bring you our final verdict once we've had the pleasure of living with Apple's new flagship.