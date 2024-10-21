Here's how to get an iPhone 16 Pro and unlimited plan for just $50 per month

Are you interested in picking up the iPhone 16 Pro but don't want to spend the big bucks on the usual big-carrier unlimited plan? There's a superb new promotion at the prepaid carrier Visible Wireless that could just be what you're looking for.

The carrier is offering new customers with an iPhone 16 Pro a massive $10/mo discount on the excellent Visible Plus plan when they port this device over. That will secure you this superb prepaid unlimited plan for just $35/mo over the duration of two years.

The real value comes in here, however, when you combine this Visible deal with a trade-in on an unlocked device at Apple. Right now, Apple is offering a respectable trade-in rebate of up to $650, which can knock the device down to just $349 if your trade is good enough.

When you combine the cheap plan and upfront price for the iPhone 16 Pro, you come out at a price of just $1,189 in total - or just under $50 per month over two years. Considering you pay that for just the unlimited plan at most carriers, I'd say this is one of the best iPhone 16 Pro deals available on the market currently.

Get a cheap plan when you BOYD to Visible Wireless

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: bring your device to Visible to get Visible Plus plan for $35/mo

The unlimited plan included in this deal is the higher-end Visible Plus plan, which is currently the best you can get from the carrier. With 50GB of super-speedy priority data on the Verizon Wideband network, we'd particularly recommend it for those on the hunt for an unlimited data plan that rivals those at the major prepaid carriers without the usual price.

The Visible Plus plan also has over great perks that justify it's price too, like the option to bundle in an additional line for a smartwatch at $10/mo or get Verizon home internet for $10/mo. Today's deal will let you sign up for this plan for just $35/mo but you can also consider paying $395 for a full year of service upfront. That will get you the plan for just $33 per month, but obviously you have to be prepared to pay a significant sum upfront.

