iOS 17.4 has landed – here are six new features it brings to your iPhone

Just over a month since the launch of iOS 17.3, iOS 17.4 has now landed, and it includes some of the biggest changes we’ve ever seen in an iOS release – though these are exclusive to the EU, where iPhone owners can now access third-party app stores, among other things.

However, if you don’t live in the EU there’s still plenty to see here, and we’ve detailed the six biggest iOS 17.4 features below, including both that seismic shift for EU residents, and stuff everyone can benefit from.

Oh, and if you’re not sure how to download iOS 17.4, it’s as simple as heading to Settings > General > Software update, where you should find the new release waiting.

1. Third-party app stores in the EU

The Apple App Store is no longer the only option in the EU (Image credit: Apple)

By far the biggest feature of iOS 17.4 is the ability to install apps from alternative app marketplaces. This change comes in response to new legislation in the EU, and is therefore also exclusive to the EU.

Interestingly, not only must your Apple ID be set to a relevant region, you must also be physically located in the EU to access these third-party stores (though Apple notes that short-term trips elsewhere won’t block your access). This is presumably to make it difficult for users elsewhere to circumvent these regional restrictions.

As well as third-party app stores, EU residents can also now install web browsers using alternative browser engines (where elsewhere all iOS browsers are essentially reskinned versions of Safari), and you’ll be able to manage your default browser the first time you open Safari.

Alternative payment options are also now available for some App Store apps, but again this is all just for EU residents.

2. New emoji

(Image credit: Apple / TechRadar)

Now for something everyone can get: there are numerous new emoji in iOS 17.4, including mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji, plus the ability to face 18 existing people and body emoji in either direction.

3. Transcripts for Apple Podcasts

(Image credit: Apple / TechRadar)

iOS 17.4 also brings transcripts to Apple Podcasts, allowing you to read along with episodes in a choice of English, Spanish, French, or German.

You can also search the transcript for a specific word or phrase, and then choose to play the episode from that point, which could be really useful when you’re trying to refer back to a specific part of an episode.

4. Improved Stolen Device Protection

(Image credit: Apple)

With iOS 17.4, the recently added Stolen Device Protection feature has got a little bit better, as you can now choose to have a security delay (meaning a delay before you can change certain security settings) active in all locations, rather than just when away from familiar locations.

5. Battery cycle count

Apple already lets you see battery health details on your iPhone, but if you have an iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max, then with iOS 17.4 you can now see the battery cycle count, the manufacture date, and the first use date of the battery, giving you greater insight into how much use it has had.

6. Siri improvements

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri has also got a little bit smarter with iOS 17.4, as you can choose to have it read your messages in any supported language, without having to change the default language you have Siri set to. So if you want messages read out in a different language then this is now an option.

