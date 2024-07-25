iOS 18 will give your iPhone a life-saving feature with Emergency SOS live video calls

There are times when, during an emergency call, it'd be helpful to be able to show dispatchers and first responders where you are, what kind of help you need, and your general situation. Apple seems to be aware of this, as the company is integrating 911 support platforms like RapidSOS Unite and Prepared into its Emergency SOS feature – with plans to do the same in countries outside the US, too.

When iOS 18 lands later this year, you’ll be able to share a live video stream with a 911 dispatcher. The idea is that this will provide contextual assistance to the first responder, giving them a much better idea of where you are and helping them reach you faster.

With support from RapidSOS Unite and Prepared in the US, emergency services that use these platforms will be able to send you a request to share video while you’re on a call.

The feature was first announced at Apple’s WWDC 2024 in June 2024. There, Apple said that you’ll not only be able to share live video, but also media already saved to your camera roll. Either way, the idea is to give first responders a little extra context – something that could make all the difference.

RapidSOS Unite says that emergency communications centers will be able to access Emergency SOS Live Video from within its platform for no extra cost and that it covers 99% of the US population. Previously, Apple has announced that the feature would be coming to other regions like the UK, so hopefully we'll hear more out its global potential in the run-up to iOS 18's full launch.

A suite of emergency features

(Image credit: Apple)

Over the past few years, Apple has been steadily introducing safety features to its devices. There’s Emergency SOS via Satellite, which provides you with cell service in remote areas not normally covered by carriers. There’s also Crash Detection, which can automatically call emergency services if your device thinks you’ve been in a collision, and Fall Detection, which lets your Apple Watch do the same thing if you trip and fall.

As well as that, iOS 18 is adding some fresh emergency assistance features to your devices. As well as calls, iMessage will also soon support satellite communications. And you’ll be able to call for roadside assistance using satellites in the latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple has made Emergency SOS via Satellite free for its first two years, and it doesn’t seem that there will be a charge for any of the new emergency features that are coming in iOS 18. That’s good – when you’re in a tight spot, the last thing you want to worry about is being denied help because you haven’t renewed an Emergency SOS via Satellite subscription.

When Apple launches iOS 18 out of beta and into a full release, its new safety features will help make it an even more valuable device for getting you out of trouble. Combined with the wide selection of other new features, from Apple Intelligence to Home screen customizations, it looks like iOS 18 is going to be one of the largest overhauls of Apple’s iPhone operating system in years.