I never thought I’d see the iPhone 14 Pro 1TB hit this low price

Look into the sky and you may see a pig soaring overhead, because clearly the impossible can indeed happen if the deal price of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is anything to go by.

Down to AU$1,949 for Prime members and with all four colours available – Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple – this is an insane AU$650 discount for Apple’s top-of-the-range 2022 iPhone model.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB) | AU$2,599 AU$1,949 (save AU$650) The 14 Pro may now have just been replaced by the 15 Pro , but this 2022 model is still one of the best phones you can buy. And if you’re not fussed by the latest model’s adoption of USB-C or you feel you’ll have no need for the Action Button, then the 14 Pro makes even more sense. This low price of AU$1,949 is for the highest storage option of 1TB, meaning you can be pretty confident you’ll never run out of space to store photos and videos locally. Plus, it’s actually cheaper than the 512GB on Amazon right now.

I’m seriously tempted by this deal myself. I don’t have a major need to change my phone from the 13 Pro right now, but the sub AU$2K price is undeniably tempting.

To put it into even greater perspective, Amazon is currently listing the iPhone 14 Plus (a still good but ultimately lesser phone than the 14 Pro) for AU$1,999 for the 512GB model. It makes the 14 Pro’s price even greater economical sense. If you’ve witnessed the recent ‘girl math’ trend on social media, you’ll understand what I mean.