Here's a super-smart way to score a great Black Friday phone deal

Scrambling for the best Black Friday phone deals? I've been working with phone deals for years and, in all honesty, even I'm surprised at how mixed a bag we've seen this year with deals.

In the US, extreme trade-in rebates and unlimited plan limitations are everywhere. In the UK, it seems the best value is, in many instances, coming in the form of Black Friday SIM-only deals. Either way, it seems like there needs to be a better way to save on the bit we all love: the sparkly new phone. However, this year, the answer looks like it could come in the form of... not getting a new phone, that's right I'm talking about going refurbished.

Finding trustworthy refurbished devices can be a bit of a mess to wade through. So to help you through the process of making big savings this Black Friday, here are some answers to key questions you might have, as well as some of our favorite deals you can get your hands on right now.

Is buying refurbished phones safe? Absolutely, provided you are considerate with where you get your device, there is very little to make buying a refurbished device any riskier than if you were to get your phone new. A great indicator to reassure you when looking at going refurbished is investigating the process the retailer takes to prepare the phone. Ideally, the more checks they do the better, especially when it comes to key areas such as the battery, display, and camera, the last thing you want is a lovely new phone with a lens scratch as big as the discount!

Is there a difference between refurbished and recertified phones? In the past, yes. Traditionally, a refurbished phone is a phone that has been cleaned, wiped, checked for any issues (which are then logged and referenced at the point of sale), and then put up for sale at a reduced price, the reduction being dependent on the condition of the device. Recertified phones traditionally follow the same process before sale as a refurbished phone, but at the point of sale are then given a warranty or guarantee that allows you to return the phone should you encounter any issues. In recent years, the term recertified has died off somewhat and phones are now more commonly simply referred to as refurbished, but this doesn't mean that the benefits of warranty that used to be associated with recertified phones have ended. Many big-name refurbished phone retailers now offer warranties or guarantees as extra reassurance, which is great! Now, to throw one final spanner in the works, when looking for refurbished phones, you don't want to be just looking for refurbished, the real deal comes from 'Certified Refurbished' devices. These devices provide the most trustable opportunity for customers as they have gone through a manufacturer-approved recertification process, meaning the phone is receiving the best possible care and means the device will be as close to as possible to new.

Where are the best places to buy refurbished phones? Ideally, the bigger the provider the better. Don't trust any old Bob from your local high street to have given your new phone the care it deserves. Thanks to recent pushes with regards to recycling electricals, many major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Currys, and Best Buy all now offer refurbished phone deals across some of the best smartphones of 2023. Great refurbished deals are also available from some of the top carriers across the US and UK, providers such as Vodafone, AT&T, EE, and Verizon. By choosing a refurbished phone as part of a phone + airtime deal you can save hundreds over the course of your contract which can be spent on some of the best Black Friday deals elsewhere. Choosing larger retailers or carriers is a great way to reassure yourself about the quality of the device you are receiving as many will fully outline their recertification process and checks, allowing you to see how thoroughly your new phone has been cared for before you pick it up.

Today's best Black Friday refurbished phone deals

US refurbished deals

iPhone 12 Pro (Certified Preowned - Great): free with new line on Verizon

The iPhone 12 Pro sits comfortably as one of the best releases from Apple in recent years, so being able to get your hands on one absolutely free is an absolute steal. The A14 Bionic chip, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and triple camera setup all make the iPhone 12 Pro a worthy comparator to the latest mid-range phones (and even some flagships) with the added bonus that you, of course, get the premium Apple experience we know and love.

Samsung S22 Ultra (Certified Re-Newed): $694 from Samsung

This deal is, quite frankly, mental! The S22 Ultra was Samsung's flagship device only last year, and now you can get it for under $700, and it's been re-certified, or as Samsung call it, Re-Newed, by Samsung themselves. This means you are likely to be getting an essentially new S22 Ultra for around $300 less than if you were to buy the device new on Amazon.

Pixel 7 Pro (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished): $479.99 from Best Buy

Not fancying a Pixel 8? Then save £260 compared to buying the Pixel 7 Pro by grabbing one that's Certified Refurbished from Best Buy this Black Friday. Running a Tensor G2 chip allowing for awesome features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7 Pro is a more than capable companion that is now even better value for money when you grab it refurbished rather than new.

UK refurbished deals

iPhone 12 Pro (Refurbished - Pristine): £15.98/mo at musicMagpie

When it comes to trustworthy providers of refurbished tech, musicMagpie probably, in my eyes at least, holds the crown. This Black Friday, musicMagpie is offering the iPhone 12 Pro refurbished in Pristine condition (which is their highest grading level) with £40 off, meaning you can get your hands on an iPhone for less than £16 per month, crazy, right? Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro is still 5G compatible, runs a more than capable A14 Bionic chip, and has a great triple camera setup on the back, so why not pick one up?

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Refurbished - Excellent): £298.99 on Amazon

Getting any former flagship for under £300 is an absolute win, and with this refurbished offer from Amazon, you can save big on the awesome Google Pixel 6 Pro. In excellent condition which, according to Amazon, means no visible damage when seen from 30cm away, the Pixel 6 Pro is a great value smartphone for Pixel lovers who don't want to fork out for the Pixel 8.