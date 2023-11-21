These Black Friday SIM-only deals could save you hundreds on your phone bill - get them while you still can!

More often than not, people need significantly less data than they believe. An Ofcom report from 2022 discovered that on average a phone user only uses around 5.6GB of data per month, which, when you consider the data sums you most often see advertised, really isn't that much.

When it comes to how much data you should choose to go for as part of your airtime plan, I normally advise adding some legroom to your plan for those scenarios you don't expect. This might be when you're stuck and simply need to watch something, or lost and need to get a map up to get you home. Whatever the scenario, having that extra bit of data can be crucial.

If you usually would use say 8GB data per month, maybe consider upping your plan to 12GB, if you only use 4GB, consider 8GB. The increase doesn't have to be much, certainly no more than one plan's difference compared to what you use (by that I mean if you use 8GB, don't choose a 30GB plan for safety if there's a lower data plan between such as a 12GB plan).

If having this excess data worries you, consider going to a provider such as Sky which offers data rollover. Data rollover means any data you don't use in a month, is added to your data allowance for a month (or sometimes more) going forward, so it doesn't go to waste. This can be a great alternative if you wish to save on your monthly costs whilst also giving yourself the extra data you might need on uncertain days.