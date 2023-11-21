These Black Friday SIM-only deals could save you hundreds on your phone bill - get them while you still can!

Looking for the best Black Friday phone deal? It might come in a different form than you think. Black Friday SIM-only deals have arrived courtesy of some of the UK's biggest phone networks and we're beginning to see some of the best SIM-only offers we've seen in a while.
Black Friday is only days away, with the pinnacle of this sales period landing on Friday, November 24, but many providers have already begun unveiling some of the best Black Friday deals on SIM-only offers we've seen in a long time.
With deals live across networks such as Vodafone, Three, iD Mobile, and more, SIM-only deals look like a great value option, with incentives such as double (or even triple) data, exclusive rewards, and cashback opportunities when you sign up.
Today's best Black Friday SIM-only offers
Unlimited calls, texts and data, £16 per month, 12-month contract on iD Mobile
Experience the full potential of the UK's fastest 5G network thanks to Carphone Warehouse. iD Mobile is powered by Three, the UK's fastest 5G network. Three's 5G network has been recorded by Ookla as able to achieve download speeds up to 265Mbps, meaning you can stream the latest shows or play your favourite mobile games with no fears of unwanted buffering. Plus, with unlimited data, you never have to worry about missing out or suddenly being disconnected from your favourite social media platforms.
200GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £8.50 per month, 12-month contract on Vodafone
Save £78 per year with this cashback offer from Mobiles.co.uk. Access 200GB data, unlimited calls and texts, weekly offers and discounts via the Very me app, and a three-month trial of Vodafone's Secure Net mobile security subscription, all for only £8.50 per month after cashback for a limited time only.
150GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £17.99 per month, 24-month contract on O2
For a limited time only, take advantage of this Black Friday deal from O2. Access 150GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, 6 months of free Apple Music, and an extra of your choice (also for 6 months) such as Disney+, Prime Video, or Audible all as part of your deal. Plus, as an O2 customer, access O2 Priority, O2's exclusive discounts, offers, and experiences platform for their customers, which can help you save on awesome concerts, days out, and more.
100GB data, unlimited calls and texts, free £40 Tesco voucher, £17.50 per month, 24-month contract on Tesco Mobile
Save on your phone and your shopping with this great value deal from Tesco Mobile. Get 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts, plus 4000 Clubcard points (which you can convert into a £40 Tesco voucher) after your first payment is taken. If you're already a Tesco Clubcard holder, you can save even more by getting this deal for only £16 per month instead. Since signing up to a Tesco Clubcard is completely free, why not save an extra £18 per year by signing up before you get your new SIM-only deal.
60GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £12 per month, 30-day rolling contract on VOXI
A great solution for those looking for true flexibility with their phone contracts. This 30-day rolling contract from VOXI gives you 60GB of data, unlimited calls and texts, and VOXI's unlimited social, music, and video package, meaning you can use 20 major social media and streaming services such as Instagram, Facebook, Netflix, Prime Video, and Spotify, all without using any of your data allowances. What's more, you also are able to send unlimited picture messages, and can access exclusive rewards and discounts via VOXI drop, all without committing to anything more than thirty days.
25GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £10 per month, 24-month contract on Three
Save on the UK's fastest 5G network this Black Friday. Access download speeds up to 265Mbps (according to Ookla) with 25GB data as part of this Lite plan from Three. With unlimited calls and texts, and access to Three+ rewards alongside the sizeable 25GB data offering, this is a great way to secure yourself the best of the UK's 5G infrastructure for less this Black Friday.
SIM-only FAQs
Where can I find the best Black Friday SIM-only deals?
We will be constantly monitoring the best SIM-only deals Black Friday has to offer and highlighting the very best as and when they're released so make sure to keep an eye on the TechRadar website and social media channels to stay up to date with the best Black Friday deals.
What's the best way to save with a Black Friday SIM-only deal?
Black Friday SIM-only offers provide a unique opportunity to save in the long term on your mobile device if you are happy to pay larger sums upfront. This is because, over the coming weeks, some of the best Black Friday phone deals will give you the opportunity to save large sums on the retail price of the best smartphones of 2023, and if you choose to pair one of these discounted devices with a Black Friday SIM-only deal, you can end up saving hundreds over the course of a year.
A great alternative to this, if you can't quite afford to pay for the phone outright, is to consider splitting your phone contract into two. You can do this either by paying for the phone in monthly installments, an option available directly from retailers such as Apple or Samsung as well as through a number of third-party sites, and then pairing this with your SIM-only deal, or by pairing a high-value SIM-only deal with the most basic plan available on a phone from network providers such as Three, Vodafone or iD Mobile. By doing this, you can sometimes find you save on a month-by-month basis, which is a very doable alternative as long as you are happy having two contracts for your phone.
How much data do I need on my SIM-only contract?
More often than not, people need significantly less data than they believe. An Ofcom report from 2022 discovered that on average a phone user only uses around 5.6GB of data per month, which, when you consider the data sums you most often see advertised, really isn't that much.
When it comes to how much data you should choose to go for as part of your airtime plan, I normally advise adding some legroom to your plan for those scenarios you don't expect. This might be when you're stuck and simply need to watch something, or lost and need to get a map up to get you home. Whatever the scenario, having that extra bit of data can be crucial.
If you usually would use say 8GB data per month, maybe consider upping your plan to 12GB, if you only use 4GB, consider 8GB. The increase doesn't have to be much, certainly no more than one plan's difference compared to what you use (by that I mean if you use 8GB, don't choose a 30GB plan for safety if there's a lower data plan between such as a 12GB plan).
If having this excess data worries you, consider going to a provider such as Sky which offers data rollover. Data rollover means any data you don't use in a month, is added to your data allowance for a month (or sometimes more) going forward, so it doesn't go to waste. This can be a great alternative if you wish to save on your monthly costs whilst also giving yourself the extra data you might need on uncertain days.
More of the best SIM-only offers
Not quite found the right SIM-only deal for you? Check out today's deals from some of the UK's best phone networks to see if there's a better deal to suit your needs.
