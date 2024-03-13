The Google Pixel Fold 2 could have a truly tablet-sized screen

The promise of book-style foldable phones is to give you a tablet-sized screen that you can fold down to a normal phone-sized footprint, and the Google Pixel Fold 2 could come closer to delivering on that promise than most of the best foldable phones.

According to Ross Young – a leaker with a good track record for screen details – posting on X, the Google Pixel Fold 2 will have an 8.02-inch foldable screen and a 6.29-inch cover screen.

For comparison, the original Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch foldable screen and a 5.8-inch cover display, so that would make both screens on the Pixel Fold 2 significantly bigger. It would also bring the foldable screen more in line with a tablet, when you consider that the iPad mini (2021) – which is the latest model – is only a little bigger at 8.3 inches.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming.March 12, 2024 See more

Likewise, a 6.29-inch cover screen would make it more smartphone-sized than its predecessor when folded shut – it would actually be bigger than the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 8.

Those screen sizes would also have most other foldable phones beat, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, for example, having a 7.6-inch foldable screen and a 6.2-inch cover display.

Young also claims that the Pixel Fold 2 has a wide cover screen, like the current model, and that panel production for the phone is starting in April, which hopefully means we won’t be waiting too long for the phone to launch.

A question of bezels

This is all good news, with our only concern being that the bezels on the original Pixel Fold are quite large, so if Google doesn’t shrink them this year, those larger screen sizes might make the phone a little unwieldy.

Still, if it does have larger screens, that could be a sign that the bezels will be smaller – and indeed leaked Pixel Fold 2 renders have also suggested that the bezels have shrunk.

It’s unclear when we’ll find out for sure, as while the original Pixel Fold landed in May last year, one rumor points to an October launch for the Pixel Fold 2, alongside the Google Pixel 9.

It could be worth the wait though, because along with larger screens, other leaks point to a powerful chipset, a new design, and an extra camera, which could make it one of the best folding smartphones out there.