The best phone deal from Black Friday is back again today - get a massive $500 off the Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile

Heads up: the best Pixel 9 deal from Black Friday is back again at Mint Mobile today. Right now, you can get this stunning device for just $299 (was $799) when you pick it up alongside one of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans - easily the cheapest non-trade-in deal I've ever seen on the device.

This Black Friday special ran through last week but was so popular that it actually sold out at the carrier. Luckily, the device has just been restocked and Mint is still running this awesome promotion for those who didn't manage to bag a device before. As you'd imagine, I'd highly recommend picking this one up before it's too late if you're interested.

While you still need to pick up the Pixel 9 with a plan to be eligible for the saving here, this device discount also stacks with another Black Friday promotion currently running at Mint. Right now, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 upfront, which equates to an average price of just $15 per month - not bad!

Mint Mobile Black Friday Pixel 9 deal

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's awesome Black Friday special on the Google Pixel 9 is back again now the device has been officially restocked. The carrier is giving new customers a massive $500 price cut on this awesome flagship device and one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan and phone combo.

As one of the better prepaid carriers on the market, this is a great opportunity to try out Mint Mobile and break away from those extremely pricey post-paid unlimited plans at the major carriers.

There are a few other deals available at the carrier right now - such as a second line free for three months when you switch from AT&T or Verizon - but this deal on the Pixel 9 is a real standout in my books.

Technically, the device is unlocked after 12 months, so you're not locked into Mint in the long term if you'd like to switch up your plan down the line. Again, this pales in comparison to the two to three-year unlimited data plans at other carriers so that's another major selling point of this particular deal.