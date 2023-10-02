Google Pixel 8 preorders - rumors, deals and promotions

Google Pixel 8 preorders are just around the corner, Google have announced that an event will be taking place on October 4th which will be focussed on a new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

If you are looking for a great Pixel 8 deal to help you save on your new device, we've collected everything you can expect from Pixel 8 preorders in the US and UK, as well as answered a number of key questions you might have surrounding preorders, specs, release date, and more.

As more is unveiled about the Pixel 8 and more deals are announced by networks we will be updating this page with everything you need so make sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back to stay in the know.

When will Google Pixel 8 preorders start? If the Pixel 7 launch is anything to go by, we can expect Google Pixel 8 preorders to open after the 'Made by Google' event on October 4th which will announce the devices. If they do indeed match their timescales from the previous launch, we would then expect the Pixel 8 to be available in stores a week later on October 11th.

Pixel 8 preorder deals

Recent updates

Google Pixel 8 preorder deals in the US

Save up to $700 with a trade-in at Verizon

If previous preorder windows are anything to go by, Verizon could offer up to $700 off when you trade in your old device. Normally only eligible with an unlimited plan, the trade-in would, in fact, cover the cost of the entire device making it a great way to save big on your phone bill without losing out on getting the latest device.

Get up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T AT&T's preorder deals often enable you to get the device for free with a trade-in when purchased with an unlimited data line. This is often seen from this carrier but still provides a great way to save on your phone bill or even free up some monthly costs to add accessories such as the Pixel Watch (or the also-to-be-released Pixel Watch 2) to your plan.

Save up to $750 with a trade-in at Google

Unsurprisingly, the Google Store often has some of the most competitive preorder deals - especially if you're looking for an unlocked device. In the past, the store has offered a trade-in rebate of up to $750 when preordering - more than enough to cover the cost of your new Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 preorder deals in the UK

Save big with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro at Google Store

With previous Pixel phone launches, most recently the Pixel 7 range, a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro has often been included in the price. With a new Pixel Watch set to be announced alongside the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, this proves to be a great opportunity to save big whilst also updating your day-to-day tech to the latest models.

Google Pixel 8 FAQs

How much will the Google Pixel 8 cost?

If rumors are to be believed, the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to receive a slight hike in their prices, with prices on the Pixel 8 reportedly starting at $699 / £699 / AU$999 and the Pixel 8 Pro starting at $899 / £899 / AU$1,399. A number of leaks, including one seemingly of official Google specs and pricing, would all suggest this price rise is accurate, however, everything is currently speculation until Google confirms on the 4th.

A price hike on the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro would not be unexpected, as numerous recent releases have also seen a hike due to the demand for parts being so high, and even with this kind of price hike, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro would still considerably undercut the price of their Apple and Samsung rivals.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is-The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is - Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5September 24, 2023 See more

What are the specs of the Google Pixel 8?

Currently, everything we know about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumors, however, if some of these rumors do end up panning out as true, there could be a number of key upgrades coming to the new Pixel 8.

The most predominant of these upgrades looks to be the new Tensor G3 chip. This chip will be the centerpiece supporting new rumored features such as ray tracing, improved photo processing, and most notably, a new Audio Magic Eraser tool.

This tool would, if released, be a strong counterpart to the original Magic Eraser tool seen on previous Pixel phones, with Audio Magic Eraser supposedly being able to separate music, vocals, and background noise in videos and remove areas according to your needs. If this tool were to be introduced, it would once again set the Google Pixel apart in the AI tools department and make the new devices a great choice for those looking for strong editing capabilities on their photos and videos without needing the usual complex tools that would normally perform it.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

For those looking for a phone with a longer lifespan, a Pixel 8 preorder may be on the cards too, as it would appear that the new Pixel phones will not only launch with Android 14, but will also receive a whopping 7 years of Android updates including features and security patches. Were this to be true, we would be covering preorders for the Pixel 15 before you would finally have to consider upgrading!

Other notable improvements we could expect to see on the new Pixel 8 range include 12GB RAM on at least the Pro model, but with potential for the Pixel 8 to receive this also, as well as satellite communication functionalities.

Check out our dedicated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pages for a full breakdown of all the latest rumors and what you can expect.