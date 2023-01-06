Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles.

CES 2023 is filled with plenty of new examples of the best OLED TVs , and many of them will be coming to a store near you in the very near future. I’ve looked closely at these new offerings, and the one that’s most vividly captured my attention is Samsung’s 77-inch S95C, one of the flagship products in the company’s 2023 TV lineup.

At CES 2022, I only got a quick peek at the company’s OLED TV in a closed-door demo of the then-new QD-OLED tech. That model soon emerged as the S95B , and we couldn’t have been more impressed with its performance. But its successor, the S95C, outdoes that model in multiple ways and, even better, comes in a new 77-inch screen size to accompany the 65- and 55-inchers Samsung will also be releasing.

According to Samsung, its 2023 QD-OLED models (the company calls them simply OLED TVs) offer a 20% increase in brightness over the 2022 version. And since the S95B was already the brightest OLED TV we’d yet tested, the new sets are going to truly be something to behold (Samsung is claiming up to 2,000 nits peak brightness). The light output boost comes via a new Quantum HDR OLED Plus feature that uses AI deep learning to fine-tune brightness on a per-pixel level, and you can see it at work in the picture below, which shows Samsung’s 2022 OLED at left, the 2023 version at center, and a conventional W-OLED TV at right.

The new Samsung S95C (center) with last year's S95B at left and a conventional W-OLED model at right. (Image credit: Future)

An Auto HDR Remastering feature on the S95C uses AI magic to convert high-def standard dynamic range sources to HDR, so all images will benefit from boosted brightness and highlight detail.

The new Samsung QD-OLEDs will also be great gaming TVs, with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro certification (an OLED TV first). The Gaming Hub in the company’s Tizen smart TV interface offers cloud gaming via Xbox, Nvideo GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Utomik, and a new MiniMap Sharing feature lets players glance at a minimap of a game on any display.

Samsung's S95C uses an external One Connect box that can be latched on to the TV's table stand as shown. (Image credit: Future)

One Connect or not

Samsung’s new OLED will come in two different versions: the S95C with an external One Connect box and the S90C with integrated connections (and thus a bulkier form factor). Another difference between the two is a Quantum HDR OLED Plus on the S95C and regular Quantum HDR OLED on the S90C, though it’s unclear if that will have any comparative impact on peak brightness. The S95C will also have a built-in 4.2.2-channel speaker system for Dolby Atmos.

We’ll probably be getting our hands on one of the company’s new OLED TVs sometime this spring for a full test, so look out for that. And if you’re in the market for one of the best TVs, I’d save up my money for the 77-inch version, which provides a more immersive viewing experience than the 65- and 55-inch versions. With a TV that looks this good, you’re going to want to get up close.

