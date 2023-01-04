Samsung’s 2023 TVs: smaller MicroLED, brighter mini-LED, new QD-OLED and more

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s new TVs at CES 2023 span a range of categories, with everything from MicroLED to OLED TVs and projectors getting a major tech refresh. While details on specific lines and screen sizes are scant at present, it’s clear that in 2023 Samsung will continue to push the 8K envelope while improving its core mini-LED-driven Neo QLED and lifestyle TV offerings.

MicroLED

MicroLED has been positioned as a next-gen alternative to OLED TVs due to its self-emitting nature (microscopically small LEDs serve as individual pixels in the display) and exceptional brightness and contrast potential. The issue with MicroLED so far has been that the displays Samsung has brought to market have been extremely large and extremely expensive.

For CES, the company has announced a ‘MicroLED CX” TV in a 76-inch screen size, along with even smaller 63- and 50-inch models. These will join the company's 89-, 101-, 114-. and 140-inch MicroLED TV offerings in 2023. We had initially thought MicroLED TVs in these small sizes were a few years off , but Samsung has surprised us with this new, living room-friendly application of the technology.

According to the company, the 76-inch MicroLED CX will be capable of 20-bit black detail for exceptional shadow rendition, along with a 240Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and a 2 nanosecond response time, both of which will make it an ideal option for gaming. Samsung’s 76-inch and under MicroLED TVs will also be the first models to be sold that don't require professional installation.

Neo QLED 8K

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs will be led in 2023 by the QN900C series. These mini-LED-driven sets feature the company’s Quantum Matrix Technology Ultimate technology with 14-bit processing and are capable of up to 4,000 nits peak brightness.

Other QN900C features include AI machine learning to optimize picture and audio performance, with a new 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro setting boosting backlight local dimming zones to 1,000 up from the 36 used in the company’s 2022 8K models. Samsung’s full Neo QLED TV lineup will also have a new Auto HDR Remastering feature that uses AI deep learning tech to apply high dynamic range effects scene-by-scene on standard dynamic range images.

Neo QLED 4K

The QN95C series will be Samsung’s flagship 4K TVs for 2023. These sets also feature 14-bit processing along with innovative new dimming tech that brings “improved brightness and grayscale control to accurately render both luminance and extreme details across the whole screen,” according to the company.

A new slim power board was developed for the QN95C series that eliminates any need for an external One Connect connection box similar to the one used in last year’s QN95B TV. The new board is also said to optimize efficiency while allowing for the set’s bezel to shrink down to an under-20mm thickness.

Audio, too, gets an upgrade in Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 4K TVs, which will feature top-firing speakers to deliver real Dolby Atmos height effects without using an external soundbar. Samsung’s flagship 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound Pro for precise placement of sound effects across the TV’s screen, and if you do use a Samsung soundbar, Q Symphony 3.0 will integrate both the TV and soundbar speakers for an enhanced audio presentation.

(Image credit: Samsung)

OLED TV

The S95C series is the next generation of QD-OLED in Samsung’s TV lineup. These are said to improve on the already impressive performance of last year’s S95B models through the use of a custom designed Neural Quantum Processor 4K that, according to the company, delivers “unrivaled brightness, vivid color mapping and smart 4K upscaling with AI detail restoration.”

With a specified 0.1ms response time and up to 144Hz refresh rate, the S95C series is positioned as a top choice for gaming, and its cloud gaming features include 4K support for Nvidia GeForce NOW (a world’s first, according to Samsung) along with Microsoft Xbox, Utomik, and Amazon Luna options in the TV’s Gaming Hub.

S95C series OLED models will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and a new 77-inch screen size, and come with built-in support for 4.2.2 Dolby Atmos audio, with top-firing speakers to convey overhead effects in Atmos soundtracks.

Samsung Lifestyle TVs

The Freestyle projector that Samsung introduced at CES 2022 has been a hit for the company, and the new version it has announced for CES 2023 is an upgraded version that now includes the company’s Gaming Hub in its Tizen smart TV interface. Another notable upgrade is the new Freestyle’s Edge Blending technology. This allows for two separate Freestyle projectors to combine and create an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display, with the image getting automatic keystone adjustment.

Another new Samsung projector at CES 2023 is The Premiere 8K, the world’s first 8K ultra short throw projector. This new model offers both auto-keystone and auto-levelling for quick, easy setup, has a built-in Dolby Atmos audio system, and can beam images as big as 150 inches.

Samsung gave its The Frame series of art-friendly QLED TVs a big overhaul in 2022 with the addition of enhanced anti-reflection screens , along with an expanded range of screen sizes. For 2023, the company will offer new metal bezel and wood finish options along with an optional automatic rotating mount for displaying art and photos in both landscape and portrait mode.