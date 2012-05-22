HTC Evo 4G LTE review

Easily the best phone on Sprint - and quite possibly the best Android phone anywhere.

To the untrained eye, the HTC Evo 4G LTE isn't like the HTC One X, it is the One X. The dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon processor, the 8MP rear-facing camera (that stops down to an impressive f/2), the gorgeous 4.7" Super IPS LCD 2 technology - all these specs are identical to what's found in the One X Even the the One X's gorgeous display is copied in the Evo, meaning the acronymous HTC has a similar pixel density to the iPhone - even with its enormous screen.

So you'd be forgiven for thinking the HTC Evo 4G LTE was just a Sprint-rebranded One X. But you'd also be wrong.

The HTC Evo 4G LTE brings more to the table - and bests HTC's flagship One series at every angle.

Like the One X, the Evo 4G LTE has 16GB of onboard memory, but unlike the One X, the Evo 4G LTE is expandable to 32GB via microSD.

That alleviates one of our main pain points with the wonderful One X, and we'll happily be planting plenty of content on the spacious 32GBs.

The black plastic top edge gets smudgy

The HTC Evo 4G LTE also has an NFC chip, which explains why the top quarter of the phone's back is plastic (we're told NFC can't get through the solid industrial aluminum that composes the bottom 1/3 of the back of the phone).

That plastic tends to become an unappealing smudge center, but even with it, the design of the phone is absolutely gorgeous.

A metallic red ring circles the camera, and a red band separates the plastic and aluminum. This red band also indicates the kickstand - an Evo trademark - that has been strategically updated.

You see, this time around you can finally use the kickstand while you charge your device. Just like that, the novelty kickstand goes from exceptionally gimmicky to exceptionally useable.

This usability is compounded by the fact that the kickstand works in three orientations, on both sides and in a semi-precarious (but still useful) vertical orientation. These orientations give you a way to watch videos or consume any visual media on that lovely 4.7" without holding the phone the entire time.

That's lucky, as the phone has a tendency to get a bit warm during playback.

The HTC Evo 4G LTE comes packed with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich complete with HTC Sense 4.0, and HTC has adopted Google's preference for three home buttons. On the bottom of the device are three touch capacitive buttons: back, home, and recent apps buttons.

Believe it or not, this is not an iPhone 3GS

The HTC Evo 4G LTE has an attractive brushed metal chassis (which is more than a little reminiscent of the iPhone 4S and iPhone 3GS). This houses the device's 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge, volume rocker and brushed metal camera button on the right edge.

The Evo 4G LTE utilizes a microUSB plug, like that of the One X. The top plastic piece can be plied away to give limited access to the phone's internals - you can get your hands on the expandable Micro SD memory card slot but not the battery, for instance.

While some might find the tri-tone back cover less appealing than the HTC One X's solid plastic back, we preferred it, as well as the feel of the lower aluminum.