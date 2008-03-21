Logitech Quickcam for Notebooks Pro review

This is an great but expensive webcam that is easy to set up

Proving a huge success around the world, adding video to instant messaging and internet telephony services is now easier than ever. While many modern laptops carry built-in webcams as standard, the Logitech QuickCam for Notebooks Pro (£80 inc. VAT) is a great option for older laptops that don't.

Easy to install and configure, the QuickCam can be clipped to your laptop screen or fixed to the included desktop stand. An audio headset is also supplied. Capturing images or video at a true 1.3-megapixel resolution, or up to 4-megapixels with software-enhancement, image quality is impressive.

RightLight technology adjusts lighting to ensure the best possible picture. You can even add video effects by changing your online personality into a cartoon character that imitates your exact movements and facial expressions. Easy to use and customisable, this is an excellent but expensive webcam, ideal for the frequent user.