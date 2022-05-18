Hands on: Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro review

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro sports a rich design in either ceramic or titanium. It brings back everything that made the vanilla GT 3 a great, albeit imperfect, smartwatch - that means excellent battery life and competent fitness and wellness monitoring. With its classical styling, the Titanium Edition is one of the best-looking smartwatches we've used. So despite some software quirks returning for this series (especially an inactive Wallet app), we're impressed by Huawei's hardware and battery life promises.

The Huawei Watch GT series has historically been all about battery, but in recent years, the brand's long-life smartwatches have been flexing their fashion and fitness muscles too. The latest in a long line of GT watches, the Watch GT 3 Pro comes in two flavors: Titanium and a smaller option – Ceramic.

There's a lot we've liked about Huawei GT watches in the past. Huawei's software is compatible with both Android and iOS. While iPhone users don't get all the perks Android users do – no third-party app support, for example – Huawei still manages to do what Apple and Samsung don't, and make a device-agnostic, premium smartwatch line.

It would be a mistake to expect Apple Watch style functionality from the new GT3 Pro watches. To hit that two-week battery life, Huawei's Harmony OS interface is stripped back, so while it tracks a lot of workouts, apps like Audible and Spotify, which work on Apple's WatchOS won't work on the watch.

So can you really justify spending hundreds on a watch that misses out on killer app support, or does the GT 3 Pro with its superior battery and classical styling strike a balance between 'smart' and 'watch'?

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro price and availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition will cost £299.99 (roughly $370 / AUS $530), and will be available from 30 May 2022, with pre-orders starting from 18 May.

Interestingly, the smaller version of the Watch GT 3 Pro – the Ceramic Edition costs more than the larger titanium version with an RRP of £429.99 (roughly $530 / AUS $750). In addition to being pricier it's also available slightly later – 8 June, with pre-orders starting on 18th May.

In the UK, both editions will be available from the Huawei Store and selected retailers including Amazon and Currys.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

In addition to the Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei is also launching the Huawei WatchFit 2, a watch by name, but fitness tracker by nature that misses out on some of the smarts of its pricier siblings. Costing £129.99, it's more budget-friendly than the GT 3 Pro.

Design and display

Starting with the Titanium edition, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro packs an ample 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. With a resolution of 466 x 466, it's about as sharp as things get for a smartwatch, and it looks great, especially with some of the pre-installed black watchfaces that bleed into the bezels, giving the illusion of an all-screen front.

As for its design, the GT3 Pro's titanium case is polished with a matte finish that looks rich, with robust links that manage to avoid pinching on hairy forearms.

The GT 3 Pro's display is made of sapphire glass, so should be robust, while the back of the watch is ceramic for extra durability.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Slightly thinner than last year's Watch GT 2 Pro, the GT 3 Pro is big and bold without feeling clunky. There's a rotating crown on the right side along with a button with shortcuts through to workout tracking.

As for the Ceramic Edition, the smaller GT 3 Pro's links are white, shiny chiclets, with a body that carries forward the ceramic build across the sides and back, and matches it with a sapphire glass screen.

Despite its slightly smaller screen, clocking in at 1.32 inches, the Ceramic Edition GT 3 Pro's resolution matches that of its bigger sibling – 466 x 466. This makes its display slightly sharper than the one on the Titanium edition.

We're fans of how the titanium watch looks in particular, as its classic design will likely win over traditionalists as well as lovers of premium tech. The Ceramic version is a bit heavy – all those ceramic links aren't light, even if they do feel premium, and the styling might divide opinions with its less classical look.

Performance and software

Running an operating system Huawei calls HarmonyOS, the Watch GT 3 Pro features an evolution of the UI found in the original Huawei Watch GT, a stripped-back, smart(ish) watch UI.

Unlike the original GT, the GT 3 Pro's interface is seriously responsive, and it also supports a handful of third-party apps – though the app experience hasn't changed on first impression since the GT 3 launched. which means it's not great. Nevertheless, the OS's fitness tracking functionality is extensive.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

With support for both Android and iOS smartphones, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is one of the few premium smartwatches that works across both Apple and Google's ecosystems. It connects by pairing the Huawei Health app with the watch, and through the app, you can download new watch faces, update software and get a big-screen view of your wellness.

Fitness features

Huawei is launching an updated version of its Health app alongside the Watch GT 3 Pro – Huawei Health+. The upgraded service includes workout videos and diet tracking and advice. With plans to rollout in Germany and Italy in June, it's available in Beta right now.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Even without Huawei Health+, the watch comes loaded with some strong fitness credentials. For starters, it brings 30m freediving depth sensing to the line, with apnea training and breathing guidance. It also sports the most accurate GPS on any Huawei smartwatch to date, and our brief tests, was quick to lock onto our location ahead of a walk.

Just like the GT3 before it, the GT3 Pro supports over 100 workout modes, and now includes syncing with workout apps like Strava, Runtastic and Komoot.

While the electrocardiogram (ECG) technology was introduced to the line over a year ago, due to certification issues, it's only available in a handful of regions. This still isn't available in the UK, but when certification is through, a software update will unleash the feature.

Additional tracking includes day-long monitoring of SPO2, heart rate, stress levels, temperature, stress levels and more metrics.

Early verdict

There's a lot to be said for keeping things simple. We like the fact Huawei's GT series dials back functionality in favor of long battery life. With the GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition lasting two weeks, and the Ceramic Edition lasting one week, the line functions a bit more like a traditional watch than competition from Apple and Samsung – and that's a good thing.

With fewer features and worse app support than the similarly priced competition, the great battery life clearly comes with a trade-off though.

It's exciting that Huawei's expanded its range when it comes to functionality and styling, giving us all more options when it comes to which wearable is right for us. Huawei's getting a lot right – the watch works with both Android and iOS, and the software experience has become a good one for the most part. It remains to be seen whether Huawei has done enough though, and made the Watch GT 3 Pro the best smartwatch of 2022.