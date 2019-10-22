Google Wifi review

Google Wifi is the easiest and most convenient router that we’ve had the pleasure of setting up, hands down. It may not be the most formidable or offer specific controls, but it more than makes up for any lack of depth in its unparalleled simplicity.

The era of the traditional wireless router is coming to a close, gradually getting supplanted by wireless mesh routers like the Google Wifi. Devices like the Netgear Orbi and Samsung Connect Home are especially popular these days, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google has jumped on the bandwagon with the Google Wifi.

Google’s wireless router undertaking has certainly paid off. Not only is Google Wifi the best wireless mesh router you can purchase today, but it’s also among the best routers in 2019. This is mostly thanks to the fact that it packs in more mesh units at a lower price than contending mesh routers.

This attention to value is combined with a simple setup and outstanding network management through an uncluttered mobile app. Take our word for it – after using the Google Wifi, you won’t want to use any other wireless router.

Price and availability

With what it has to offer accessibility- and features-wise, Google isn’t asking for much, particularly for what the Google Wifi can do. It will set you back $259 (about £204, AU$399) for a set of three units, comprised of one main “Wi-Fi point” (the one you connect to the modem or gateway) and two secondary Wi-Fi points. Google promises that three Wi-Fi Points can cover up to 4,500 square feet (418 square meters) in a location.

A single Google Wifi unit can be bought for only $99 (£129, AU$199), if you are working with a small apartment space. If you’re in the UK, you’ll also have the option of the Google Wifi in both a 2-pack and a 3-pack, which will cost you £229 and £329, respectively.

Australians will be delighted to hear that the Google Wifi is now available – they can pick up a single node for AU$199 or the 3-pack for AU$499.

The Google Wifi is a phenomenal value – it provides more units for less cash than any of its rivals, like the Netgear Orbi, with other wireless mesh routers coming in at $400 (about £320, AU$520), at least, for the same number of mesh nodes.

A Google Wi-Fi unit is a small and simple cylinder with a white LED band in its center.

Spec Sheet Wireless Connectivity: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, AC1200 2x2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi (expandable mesh; dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, TX beamforming); Bluetooth Smart ready Processor: Quad-core ARM CPU (each core up to 710MHz) Memory: 512MB RAM Storage: 4GB eMMC flash Beamforming: Implicit and Explicit for 2.4 & 5GHz bands Ports: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) Dimensions: 4.1 x 2.7 inches (106.1 x 68.7mm; D x H) each Weight: 12oz (340g) each

Design and setup

Google not only has an edge in pricing on its hands, but it also has the sleekest designed Wi-Fi units and possibly the easiest setup of any offering. Each Google Wifi unit, a simple, little cylinder with a white LED band in its center, delivers the same capability.

This means that any Google Wifi unit can act as the core ‘router’ of the system, while the others can extend the wired signal, sent to the unit wirelessly, with their included Ethernet ports as well as wireless internet. All three units are powered through USB-C.

Setup is also completely smooth, just like the Google Wifi’s hardware design – using a free iOS or Android app to facilitate the whole process. We’re not going to dig into the nitty gritty of the process, but the Google Wifi App will allow you to configure your network by first scanning the QR codes on the Wi-Fi point connected to your modem or gateway.

The app will then ask you to give your new network a name and set a password, then pair any supplementary Wi-Fi points you have, by scanning their QR codes – you’ll then be able to name individual nodes in the app. Again, it only takes a short time for the first Google Wifi node to recognize additional nodes and for them to start working.

You are not going to get the same depth of access as even Netgear Orbi offers, so band switching isn’t a choice. However, Google Wifi does handle this behind the scenes automatically.

All Google WiFi units are powered through USB-C.

The Google Wifi app does provide more useful settings, like continuous monitoring of your network, as well as the points and devices connected to it. The app has an included internet speed test as well, like Ookla’s mesh test that measures the health of your Points’ connections, alongside a Wi-Fi test that measures your connection strength from within the network.

This is the most complete and sophisticated suite of controls we’ve ever seen on a Wi-Fi mesh system to date, in spite of its lack of dropdown boxes and toggles.

Additionally, you can prioritize bandwidth to one device for a time, control smart home devices and pause internet access to certain devices in a family setting – all from the confines of this app.

And, now Google has expanded Google Wifi’s Network Check feature to test multiple devices, so that you’re able to spot potential bottlenecks in your network, as well as rearrange your Google Wifi access points when you’re trying to optimize network performance.

Google Wi-Fi can bring high performance in every room of our, albeit small, house.

Benchmarks Here is how the Google Wifi fared in our brief suite of tests (conducted on a 100Mbps service): Ookla Speed Test 5GHz (Download | Upload): Within 5 feet/1.52 meters; no obstructions: 101.41 | 117.83 Mbps Within 13 feet/3.96 meters; three plaster walls: 97.05 | 118.67 Mbps Ookla Speed Test 2.4GHz (Download | Upload): Within 5 feet/1.52 meters; no obstructions: 47.53 | 96.72 Mbps Within 13 feet/3.96 meters; three plaster walls: 50.95 | 82.98 Mbps 1.5GB Steam download 5GHz (peak speed): Within 5 feet/1.52 meters; no obstructions: 12.6 MB/s Within 13 feet/3.96 meters; three plaster walls: 12.2 MB/s 1.5GB Steam download 2.4GHz (peak speed): Within 5 feet/1.52 meters; no obstructions: 7.2 MB/s Within 13 feet/3.96 meters; three plaster walls: 8.8 MB/s

Performance

The Google Wifi is able to match, if not surpass, Netgear Orbi’s performance. Drawing the absolute most out of our 100Mbps Wi-Fi service, we have surely not seen any router be able to deliver the same service. But, the core difference here is that Google Wifi is able to bring this high performance to every room of our, albeit small, house.

We’re able to stream 4K video through Netflix to our Roku Premiere in the basement, as well as play Overwatch in the office where the modem is situated without any problems. Wi-Fi mesh systems like the Google Wifi aren’t focused as much on throughput as they are on coverage. Still, this product certainly delivers.

The traffic prioritization feature makes sure that your gaming session is receiving more of that critical bandwidth than the other devices in your house that are used most frequently for Facebooking and streaming HD videos. Additionally, the network can automatically repair itself should one or more of the Wi-Fi Points accidentally lose power.

Even though we know that Google Wifi operates its mesh system over existing Wi-Fi bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) over the 802.11s mesh protocol instead of Netgear Orbi’s tri-band system that communicates over a second 5GHz Wi-Fi band, we haven’t seen a considerable difference between either’s performance. We do see marginally faster download speeds in MB/s on the 2.4GHz band from the Orbi over the Google Wifi. However, that could also be a possible anomaly.

The Google Wi-Fi is able to match, if not surpass, Netgear Orbi’s performance.

Where the Google Wifi really excels over similar routers is in its striking price to coverage ratio. You can get similar coverage from rivaling systems with fewer units, sure, but the flexibility you get from having more units – just in terms of minimizing dead spots – is massive.

Final verdict

The Google Wifi is the simplest and most effortless router we’ve ever set up, bar none. And, that’s considering the two extra devices required to finish the process. For a reasonably affordable price point, there are more units on offer than most of Google’s rivals, as well as the best setup and management app so far.

Despite the finer hardware controls it lacks, and the lack of AC3000 or AC2200 throughput, Google deliberated every toggle and test it could present in an easily understandable way through its app. There’s even bandwidth priority control. Pair that with a clean, uncluttered hardware design that’s better to showcase in plain view than any other routers we’ve seen yet, and what you have is one of the best Wi-Fi systems that money can buy in 2019.

First reviewed April 2017