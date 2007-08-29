Cowon iAudio 7 review

This 4GB flash media player's a doozie. Like most devices of its size, it's not so hot for video - tiny screens and tinier processors maketh not for a compelling viewing experience - but as a picture viewer and MP3 player, it's a cracker.

Sound quality's excellent right off the bat, even with the bundled headphones, although audiophiles will want to upgrade these quick-smartish.

It features a built-in FM radio, from which you can record your fave shows, and the thumb-slider is amazingly usable. A refreshingly neat player, and as a desirable gadget, it's a suitable iPod rival.