The best Black Friday deals 2020: welcome to a weekend full of deals

Welcome to the weekend, where Black Friday deals are still going strong. Many retailers will be moving towards Cyber Monday deals imminently, but we're still seeing loads of top sales from the Black Friday bonanza.

What kind of deals? Well, the traditional items were incredibly popular, with Nintendo Switch, Roomba robot vacuums, AirPods joined by air fryers, instant pots and large (and cheap) TVs making up the mix.

What's that you say? Have you missed your chance for great Black Friday deals? Not a chance, and we're here to find all the great sales still going. We're checking through every retailer, with top deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot all contributing to the mix.

We'll be keeping this page constantly updated with the best deals that we're finding spring up (and still stay in stock) so keep it bookmarked and check back - we'll update it fully every three hours or so, but we'll be checking every minute to see what's still in stock and what's not worth bothering with.

In short - the Apple Watch, Samsung TV, Lenovo laptop deals are all still roaring, so grab them before they finally disappear.



The best Black Friday deals you can buy now

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB): $299 at Walmart

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset over at Walmart – we're not really seeing big discounts right now, but for a best-in-class headset, it's flying off the shelves (though we'd recommend the higher capacity 256GB model at $399 if you can afford it).View Deal

Hulu | 12-month Basic Subscription | $2 per month | 65% off

We highly recommend this Hulu subscription for $2 per month if you're eligible for it. Hulu has some great originals like The Handmaid's Tale as well as on-demand shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Seinfeld, Adventure Time and Rick and Morty, and at this price it's very hard to pass up.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. For a limited time, you can score a $120 price cut on the smartwatch at Amazon.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Lowest ever price Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Mebak3 Massage Gun: $149 $103 at Amazon

Pick up this Mebak Massager Gun for $46 off with this Black Friday Amazon deal. The Mebak3 is a highly-rated massage gun, with seven head attachments, 5 speed settings, and a 2,600mAh battery that lasts 2-3 hours.View Deal

Editor's Pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $800 – Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is super-comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our body temperature throughout the night. Right now, there's up to a $400 discount on the mattress depending on the size you buy, and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order too. This is the best Black Friday mattress deal around – it's incredible value.View Deal

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've seen. Best Buy has this Vizio OLED TV down to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $200 – This Dell XPS 13 is seeing a hefty price cut in Dell's Black Friday sale. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen than on some machines, the components here are outstanding: a 10th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679 at B&H

Save $520 - Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus handset for a massive $520 off at B&H with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 Plus is one of our top phones of the year, with powerful specs, great cameras, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display. Stock limited, but can still be ordered.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection, and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $702 - You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV in the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and includes Amazon Alexa for voice control.

New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This Dell Inspiron has a $100 discount, bringing the final price down to just $399 this week. That means you're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop for a fantastic price, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Limited Stock - Don't miss Best Buy's stunning $300 off Black Friday deal on this absolutely fantastic 55-inch LG CX OLED today. Stocks are sure to thin fast, but this is quite literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now - and, one of our personally top-ranked displays for 2020.

MSI GS65 Stealth: $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg

The MSI GS65 Stealth is one of the greatest gaming laptops of all time. This thing is powerful enough to max out all of your games at 1080p with ray tracing, and it looks good enough to bring to the board room. Sure, it has a 9th-gen processor, but with this $800 Black Friday discount, it's still worth it. View Deal

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.View Deal

Canon PIXMA TR4520: $99 $89.99 at Amazon

This deal makes the affordable Canon PIXMA TR4520 a bit more affordable. For $89, you'll get a machine that can print, copy, and scan. It even includes an auto document feeder for easier use.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199 at Staples

You can still save a lot of money on the AirPods Pro at Staples (they're sold out at Amazon right now), which has cut the price of the earbuds to $199 ahead of Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as impressive as the $169 we've seen on Black Friday, it's still a decent saving, and you have the added peace of mind that comes with shopping from a trusted retailer.

Sceptre 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor: $342.77 $279.97 at Amazon

This 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor from Sceptre features a 21:9 aspect ratio with 2560x1080p resolution, DisplayPort and HDMI input, and up to 100Hz refresh fate to make visuals flash and fluid without reduced image tearing thanks to Adaptive Sync technology. View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: under $50

JBL Clip 3 wireless speaker: $69 $29 at AT&T

Get the JBL Clip 3 wireless speaker for $40 off with this Black Friday AT&T deal – yes, somehow the carrier has undercut the big retailers to get the cheapest deal on the speaker that we've seen. With 10 hours of playtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, along with a carabiner clip, it's a handy and portable speaker.View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic Black Friday bundled deal, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $30 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant, enabling you to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices with your voice.

Tile Starter Pack: was $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Constantly losing your keys or wallet? Use this handy Tile set to get instant, easy tracking. The Tile Starter Pack comes with 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. Mate can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Farberware 3.2-quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Save $49 – Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $49.88. That's half-price for this versatile 3.2-quart fryer, which allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazo's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display, which works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends for video chats.

Tile Performance Pack: was $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Never lose your keys, wallet, bag or... whatever you don't want to lose, again. The Tile Performance Pack comes with 1 Pro (range of 400ft) and 1 Slim tile. Pro can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Insignia compact microwave: $69.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This 0.7 Cu. Ft Insignia microwave may be cheap, but it's got absolutely fantastic user reviews over at Best Buy. What's more, thanks to a hefty $25 price cut you're getting it for well under $50 right now.

Roku Premiere: $40 $24 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Roku Premiere is a step up from the company's basic Roku Express, offering 4K HDR streaming for just a few bucks more. You're also getting the same free channels, TV shows and movies as you do with its cheaper sibling, making this a phenomenal deal.View Deal

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

View Deal

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $29.88 $24.88 at Walmart

Save $5 - The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to completely lose the wires and enjoy great sound for under $25 – snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Grab the UE Wonderboom 2 for half price at Best Buy. This small but mighty portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for the garden or patio, or for trips to the park. If you want a more eye-catching speaker you can get the same deal on the red and blue versions.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Building Kit: $59.99 $47.99 at Target (save $12)

If you like to use Lego to decorate your home, and you're also a Star Wars fan, this is a must-buy. It enables you to build a replica Stormtrooper helmet, complete with a display plinth.



Lego Ideas Friends Central Perk: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $12)

A discount on a popular Lego set is always worth knowing about, especially one that's $12 off. This classic sit-com setting, of the coffee shop from Friends, includes all the beloved characters (and Gunther too) and is a must-buy for fans of the show.

The best Black Friday deals: TVs

LG 49-inch Nano85 4K TV: $649 $499 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this mid-spec LG TV. It's an edge-lit set, rather than full array local dimming, but a 120Hz panel and brilliant webOS interface mean you're getting a decent amount for the price.View Deal

Best deal VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This is one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we've seen, with Best Buy discounting this Vizio OLED TV to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to OLED Ultra Color Spectrum technology, which brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

Save $31.99 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV for the kitchen or bedroom, this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on offer in the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 720p smart Fire TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This 32-inch Fire TV doesn't have 4K resolution as it's not large enough to take full advantage of it. But this is still a fantastic price for a smart TV that comes with a massive range of apps, enabling you to stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. It's a great option if you're looking for a smaller display for a bedroom or kitchen.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy. It's compatible with the Google Assistant, and features a handy voice remote.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but this TV still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of smart features for the price. You're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction and a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility.

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at a fantastically low price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This 70-inch Insignia is now featuring a fantastic $100 saving at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

LG 75-inch UN6970 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This massive 75-inch LG TV is on sale for $649.99 in the Best Buy Black Friday sale – that's a fantastic price for a premium big-screen TV. The 4K set delivers a cinema-like picture experience, and supports voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $747.99 at Best Buy

Save $52 - Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to its PurColor technology, and supports Amazon Alexa for voice control.

LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Limited Stock - Don't miss Best Buy's stunning $300 off Black Friday deal on this absolutely fantastic 55-inch LG CX OLED today. Stocks are sure to thin fast, but this is quite literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now - and, one of our personally top-ranked displays for 2020.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $702 - You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and includes Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: $12,999 now $9,999 at Best Buy

Save $3,000 on this super-sized 8K TV. As Samsung's flagship 2020 TV, you're getting the highest specifications of any TV in the range, with expansive OTS+ audio, HDR10+ support, and naturally 8K resolution. Upscaling is superb, as is the Tizen operating system.View Deal

Optoma UHD30 4K Gaming Projector: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Your TV or monitor too small for gaming? Then you'll want a gaming projector. The Optoma UHD30 can give you a screen up to 120 inches in size, and with its 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p, 120Hz at 4K) and HDR10 support, paired with its extremely low input lag and a $200 saving, it really is game on.



The best Black Friday deals: laptops and computing

Our number one laptop of 2020 Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Black Friday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip over at B&H Photo - while it lasts. This MacBook is currently our number one best laptop for 2020, so we absolutely recommend it.

If it's not for sale at B&H, get it at Amazon.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

Price drop - B&H Photo is also offering the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth: $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg

The MSI GS65 Stealth is one of the greatest gaming laptops of all time. This thing is powerful enough to max out all of your games at 1080p with ray tracing, and it looks good enough to bring to the board room. Sure, it has a 9th-gen processor, but with this $800 Black Friday discount, it's still worth it. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423: $268 at Walmart

This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large display, decent specs and low price. It's Google Classroom Ready, and can be laid out flat on a desk for better collaboration.View Deal

HP x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Save $250 – This powerful and versatile HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook can be used in either laptop or tablet configurations, and features a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3 processor, and an HD webcam with dual microphones. View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13-3-inch: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 – Get an HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at a serious discount with this Black Friday deal that knocks $250 off the list price. This HP Envy configuration packs an Intel 11th-generation Core i7, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display.View Deal

New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - This Dell Inspiron has a $100 discount, bringing the final price down to just $399 this week. That means you're picking up a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop for a fantastic price, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Black Friday. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $800, this is a bargain price for one of Apple's best laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $949 at B&H Photo

Save $50 - With an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Acer Nitro 5 has some eye-wateringly powerful components for the money. The catch? It's got a 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor – which is a little older and slower than most of the current Intel and AMD models.

Acer Predator Triton 300: $1,599 $1,299 at Newegg

The Acer Predator Triton 300 was already an excellent gaming monitor, packed with a sleek frame (for a gaming laptop), and enough hardware to power the best PC games. But now, you can get one with an RTX 2070 and a 240Hz screen for just $1,299 on Black Friday. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - It's not the very latest version, but this 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. This is about as affordable as the MacBook Pro gets.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This highly capable 2-in-1 ultrabook has a huge $400 discount right now at Best Buy. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo has specs that will challenge the very best offerings from Apple and Dell, and at a much lower price thanks to this Black Friday deal.

View Deal

HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC: $1,249.99 $1,149.99 $909.99 at HP

Save on excellent midrange gaming performance with this HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC with ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.View Deal

Canon ImageClass LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer was $122.99 now $79.00

Save $43.99 on this monochrome compact printer from Canon. This professional-looking printer can print up to 26 pages per minute, holds up to 250 sheets of paper, and is perfect for a home office due to its compact size (11.5 x 14.9 x 9.6 inches). In stock December 31.

Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020): $699 $639 at B&H Photo

Save $60 - Sure, it's not a laptop but did you know the brand new Mac Mini (with new M1 chip no less) is on sale right now at B&H Photo? This is one powerful little machine for the money and fantastic if you need a desktop but space is at a premium.

Windows 10 Home: $109 $99 with promo code 52BKFCYM38 at Newegg

If you need to put Windows 10 Home on your new computer, or you're upgrading, this Black Friday deal saves $10 when you use promo code 52BKFCYM38.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: tablets

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $29 – This deal saves you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. In stock December 13.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (512GB, 2020): $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $150 - The newest iPad Pro sports a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and the fastest processor you'll find in any tablet - and right now it's $150 less than usual at Amazon. If you want more storage, you'll find savings on the 1TB version of Apple's premium tablet at Amazon right now:

1TB: $1,499 $1,349

Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $429.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors. In stock December 28.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. In stock December 4.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. We did see it $100 cheaper a few days ago, but below $700 is still a discount worth having. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility. You can sign up for a Best Buy membership here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM, Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230 - This is by far the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen so far. Not only does it cut a huge $230 off the asking price, it comes with great specs and includes the Type Cover, which allows it to be used as a laptop-like device as well. Don't miss this deal.

The best Black Friday deals: smartwatches and wearables

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129.95 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $40 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium. In stock December 13.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. For a limited time, you can score a $120 price cut on the smartwatch at Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $198.95 at Walmart

Save $51 - Early Walmart Black Friday sales are offering the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for just $198.95 right now. The water-resistant fitness tracker includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

The best Black Friday deals: headphones and audio

Best headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Black Friday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing. Also available at the same price at Best Buy.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the wireless earbuds down to just $79.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds. Plus, you can get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.



JBL Live 650BTNC noise-cancelling headphones: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on these stellar wireless headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, and a dynamic sound that belies their cheap price.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - These fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds have $40 off with this Black Friday deal. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for a record-low price of $179.99 for Best Buy members. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - FsmarthomeFor those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $174.95 at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones - they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Etymotic Research ER4XR Precision Earphones: $349 $199 at Amazon

Of course, if you're after precise audio quality to the nth degree, check out this deal on the Etymotic ER4XR Precision Earphones. Usually these things go for over $350, but for the next few weeks they're down under $200. View Deal

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Sonos

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Sonos for Black Friday. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end. In stock December 13.View Deal

LG SN7Y 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $499.99 $299.99 at Target

Ready to upgrade your home audio setup? Check out this amazing soundbar deal happening on the LG SN7Y. AI Sound Pro adjusts sound levels to what you're watching and it supports Hi-Res Audio. It's a great deal on a Dolby Atmos soundbar, and we can't recommend it highly enough.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q850T speaker system: $999 $699 at Best Buy

This 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system from Samsung packs in a whopping 440W audio output, with separates for full surround sound. With a $300 discount, it's a highly tempting price, too.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: gaming and consoles

Latest stock options PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now

If you're here for a PlayStation 5 deal, you'll likely be disappointed. The console is out now, but a lot of retailers are out of stock in the US and they're particularly hard to come by right now. Use the link above for our article running down all the latest PlayStation 5 stock, but it's more a case of finding a console rather than looking for a discount.

Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console

Xbox Series X deals are currently hard to find, but you may be able to find one using our guide above that shows you the latest retailers to have stock of the next-gen console. You're unlikely to get a discount as it's so new, but hopefully we can put you in touch with a retailer that has stock of the Xbox Series X.View Deal

Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition: $299.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has seen its fair share of stock difficulties over the past couple of months (and even the last few days as demand has surged once again in the latest Black Friday deals). However, Amazon is offering a safe bet at grabbing a console right now - though shipping is only available from January 21, 2021.

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.View Deal

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 PS4 Portable External Hard Drive: $85 $75 at Walmart

Upgrade any-generation PS4 with the Seagate 2TB portable external hard drive which is getting a rare $10 price cut at the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but ahead of Black Friday it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op. In stock January 11, 2021.View Deal

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

One of the bigger launches on Nintendo Switch last year, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening re-imagines the Game Boy game as a 2.5D adventure game with a new art style. If you missed out on this game over 20 years ago, now's the time to check it out. In stock January 4, 2021.View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons and more on PS4/Xbox One/Switch: $25 at Walmart

Pick up a variety of games for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at Walmart for a lot less with these Black Friday gaming deals. Choose from a selection that includes 2020 games like Star Wars: Squadrons as well as older hits like Mortal Kombat 11 and Red Dead Redemption II – each for only $25.View Deal

Death Stranding and more on PS4/Xbox One: $20 at Walmart

Pick up some of the best games of the last generation at serious discounts with these Black Friday gaming deals. Choose from hits like Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Spider-Man (PS4), Sea of Thieves and Forza 7 (Xbox), Minecraft Dungeons, and Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster (Switch) – each for only $20.View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Another great PS4 game worth picking up on Black Friday is Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Studios that follows a samurai as he attempts to stem the Mongolian invasion of Tsushima. It's Assassin's Creed meets feudal Japan, and it's amazing.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset: $39 $23 at Walmart

Pick up a Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset for 42% off with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The Recon 70 has all the essentials for gaming: 40mm speakers, synthetic ear cushions, a flip-up mic, and compatibility with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and phones with its 3.5mm plug.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. This is the PS4 copy of the game, but you also get the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

LEGO Marvel Collection (PS4): $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

If you're buying for a little one that loves super heroes, the LEGO Marvel Collection on PS4 is a phenomenal deal. This collection combines three games in the LEGO Marvel franchise (LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Super Heroes 2 and Avengers) in one, for over 40 hours of fun, family-friendly gameplay. View Deal

Gears 5 (Xbox One, Digital Code): $59.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This deal isn't advertised heavily, but right now Amazon is selling Gears 5 digital codes for Xbox One for as little as $10. The six entry in the main Gears storyline follows Kait Diaz again and sees the return of several iconic faces. Toss in a few great multiplayer modes and 120Hz support on Xbox Series S/X, and it's a must-own for any Xbox gamer out there.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, Digital Code): $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

One of the best Metroid-vania style games in years, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale at Amazon this week for half-off its regular price of $29.99. The code works for both the Xbox One and PC versions of the game, and once claimed can be downloaded on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X if you happen to get one of those later on this holiday season.View Deal

The best Black Friday deals: smart home

Cheapest price Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic Black Friday bundled deal, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

View Deal

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

View Deal

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $129 $103 at Amazon

Save $26 - Upgrade your home, office, or business WiFi network with the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, on sale for 20% off over at Amazon for Black Friday. Capable of connecting over 75 devices with a coverage area of 1,500 sq. ft, enjoy wireless speeds of up to 900 Mbps. View Deal

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazo's Black Friday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $49 $24.88 at Walmart

Save $25 - Walmart has the Lenovo Smart clock for 50% off during its Black Friday sale. The smart clock has the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and features a speaker so you can listen to music, news, podcasts, and more.



All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

View Deal

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

View Deal

Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17, rivaling Amazon's deal on the Fire TV Stick Lite.View Deal

Roku Premiere: $40 $24 at Amazon

The Roku Premiere is a step up from the company's basic Roku Express and offers 4K HDR streaming for just a few bucks more. Offering the same free channels, TV shows and movies as its cheaper sibling, it's still a phenomenal deal.View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $49.98 at Walmart

It might not have a built-in camera, but the Google Nest Hub can still keep you in contact with friends and family this holiday season thanks to its free calling feature. When you're not on the phone, you can use it as a digital photo frame and a handy personal assistant. It's on sale right now for $40 off its regular price.View Deal

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $119.99 - There's an $80 discount on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record your favorite shows at home with no monthly fees. The Alexa-enabled device is currently on sale for $129.99.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

View Deal

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $133.99 at Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera is now 46% off, and is going for just under $140. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $139.9 - Amazon's Black Friday deal includes a $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Show for a total savings of $149. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device.

The best Black Friday deals: smartphones and plans

Today's top iPhone deal Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon

New in today - the iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Hurry - the gold color has already sold out!

Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's Black Friday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!

Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's latest Black Friday flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.

Google Pixel 5 unlocked: $699 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Google Pixel 5 is barely over a month old but Best Buy has just launched what has to be one of their best Black Friday phone deals today. Activate your device immediately and you'll save $100 instantly on an unlocked phone - no trade-ins or upgrades required!

Google Pixel 5 unlocked: save $300 online, plus $550 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Just in - The $300 online discount for the Google Pixel 5 is back again in today's Verizon Black Friday deals! Simply buy online with a new unlimited plan to score your discount, and, for even more savings - trade-in that old device for up to another

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

A $700 trade-in discount on the iPhone 12 Mini can actually put this brand new little wonder into your hand for effectively no cost. Again, this one's courtesy of the Verizon Black Friday flash sale, so you've got until next Wednesday to snag yourself a really great little trade-in deal.

Apple iPhone SE: $47 $30/mo at Mint Mobile

If you're looking for an overall package that's extremely good value, check out Mint Mobile's limited time iPhone SE offer. They'll knock a couple of bucks off your monthly finance bill plus give you a whole two years of premium wireless for $15 a month. All in all, you can bring your bill down to just $30 a month right now - superb value.

Apple iPhone XR: up to $210 off with trade-in at Apple

Apple's iPhone trade-in program can knock up to a massive $210 off an iPhone XR right now. Whether you're looking for a carrier-specific version or an unlocked device, all are applicable and available right now via Apple - great for those who need some flexibility or choice.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at up to 50% off with a qualifying trade-in. The Z Fold 2 is a notable upgrade on the original Z Fold, expanding the external display to the edges of the screen and improving hinge durability. The king of foldables is suddenly more affordable.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $679 at B&H

Save $520 - Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus handset for a massive $520 off at B&H with this early Black Friday deal. The S20 Plus is one of our top phones of the year, with powerful specs, great cameras, and a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display. Buy quick – this deal is in limited supply.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 128GB: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Pick up an Unlocked version of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with a whopping $250 off with this early Black Friday deal. The standard Note 20 is a fast flagship with great cameras, 5G connectivity and, of course, the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra, 128GB: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Snag an Unlocked version of the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $300 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Note 20 Ultra is, as its title describes, a truly exceptional smartphone with the best specs money can buy, a great camera suite capable of 50x 'Space Zoom,' and of course, the S Pen stylus.

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

Save $274 - The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. While this deal dipped to $519, this still gets you $274 off, making it more than $150 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - If you're chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, check out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that has 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and, for this week, $199 off its regular price.View Deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh: was $42.97 now $29.49 at Amazon

Save $13 - Keep your devices powered up when you're away from an outlet with the Anker PowerCore portable charger. Its 20,000mAh capacity can provide multiple smartphone recharges, and you can charge two devices at the same time.

Anker PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Small, but mighty. The PowerCore Redux portable charger is small enough to fit in your pocket, but powerful enough to recharge most smartphones twice over before it needs to be topped up itself - and it's now $12 cheaper with this Black Friday deal.

Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh: was $31.99 now $22.39 at Amazon

Save $10 - The PowerCore 13,000mAh is capable of charging an iPhone 8 almost five times over, an iPhone X three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. Plus, you can charge two devices simultaneously - because it's good to share.

The best Black Friday deals: camera and drones