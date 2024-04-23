The iPhone 16 looks likely to ditch physical buttons after all

Apple’s apparent indecision over the transition to capacitive (i.e. non-physical) iPhone buttons has been the subject of much speculation over the last few years, but it looks like the technology could finally be coming to the iPhone 16.

Prior to its release, the iPhone 15 Pro was widely tipped to get capacitive volume and power buttons, before Apple reportedly u-turned on its decision to include capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro due to time constraints. Then, we heard that the iPhone 16 might feature an all-new capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture" button, while the rest of the phone’s buttons remain physical.

Now, the latest intelligence suggests that all four iPhone 16 buttons – that’s the Action button, Power button, both volume buttons and the mysterious "Capture" button – on all four iPhone 16 models will be capacitive, with Apple ready to abandon traditional physical buttons across the board.

This tip comes from Chinese outlet Economic Daily (via AppleInsider), which reports that long-time Apple supply chain partner Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has been awarded a huge production order for a number of capacitive iPhone 16 components.

AppleInsider notes that Apple’s internal codename for the capacitive transformation of all iPhone 16 buttons is "Project Bongo". Previously, "Project Atlas" had referred to the capacitive transformation of the Action button, exclusively, so it seems as though the company is finally moving ahead with a full-scale move to solid-state buttons.

Temper expectations

The iPhone 16 will reportedly feature a new button below the power button (Image credit: Apple)

We’d still take this rumor with a pinch of salt, mind. The Economic Daily claims that ASE is “expected to enter a phase of heavy shipments in the third quarter,” but the iPhone 16 line is tipped to launch in September (i.e. at the very beginning of the fourth quarter), so that information is either wrong, or only applicable to a specific capacitive component (like the "Capture" button, for instance).

We’re almost certain, then, that the iPhone 16 will feature some kind of capacitive button, but we’re not yet ready to commit to the notion that every single button will be solid-state. It may happen. It may not. At this point, only Apple knows.

We are, however, more confident that we know how these capacitive buttons will work. The Economic Daily reports that the iPhone 16 will feature two Taptic Engine motors that deliver vibration feedback when any capacitive button is pressed, presumably in a similar manner to the Home button on the iPhone SE (2022) or the trackpads on the best MacBooks.

Previously, rumors had hinted at a single Taptic Engine motor powering the iPhone’s capacitive buttons, but irrespective of whether it’s one or two, it seems certain that the level of feedback triggered by these buttons will feel familiar to long-time Apple fans.